Darragh Kenny and Chic Chic win Sport Ireland Classic at Dublin Horse Show

The 2024 Dublin Horse Show got underway at the RDS on Wednesday, with two Irish successes in the Main Arena.

The main International class on day one, the Sport Ireland Classic, saw a field of 50 combinations take to the Main Arena.

This class brought further success for the home combinations, with Offaly’s Darragh Kenny and Chic Chic leading the victory lap after a clear round in 69.17 seconds.

Mikey Pender and HHS Los Angeles, who really went for Kenny’s time, were slightly slower – coming home clear in 70.20 seconds for the runner-up position.

American McLain Ward, last of the 50 combinations to go, took third on the podium, after a 70.96 clear round with First Lady.

Cian O’Connor and Fermoy, who had lead the class for a while, eventually finished in fourth place – 71.83 seconds.

There will be 15 international classes throughout the five days, including the Underwriting Exchange Nations Cup of Ireland for the award of the Aga Khan Trophy.

The highly anticipated Defender Puissance will be the main attraction in the Main Arena on Saturday evening, while the Rolex Grand Prix of Ireland, part of the Rolex Series, will the the final international event in the Main Arena on Sunday, 18 August, 2024, the final day of the 2024 Dublin Horse Show.

