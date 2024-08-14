Premier League Predictions for the 2024-25 Season

As the new Premier League season approaches, it’s time for my annual predictions for where all 20 clubs will finish. Last year’s forecast saw Manchester City clinching the title, which was a no-brainer, but predicting Aston Villa’s impressive fourth-place finish showed some insight. With the usual caveats about potential transfer activity, here’s how I see the standings shaping up for the 2024-25 season.

1. Manchester City

**Last Season:** Champions

Predicting against Manchester City feels almost futile. Pep Guardiola’s squad, led by the incredible Erling Haaland, continues to dominate, having secured their sixth Premier League title in seven years. With world-class talent and the financial power to bolster their squad further, City remains the team to beat.

**Insight:** Manchester City is likely to remain at the top, given their consistent quality and Guardiola’s relentless pursuit of success.

2. Arsenal

**Last Season:** Second

Arsenal made significant strides last season with the addition of Declan Rice and came close to challenging City. With Riccardo Calafiori strengthening their defense and potential improvements in attack, Arsenal will again be City’s closest competitor for the title. However, they might still fall short of clinching first place.

**Insight:** Arsenal’s strong squad and the experience gained from last season’s Champions League will keep them in contention for silverware.

3. Liverpool

**Last Season:** Third

Arne Slot takes over from Jurgen Klopp, inheriting a squad rich in talent. With Mohamed Salah, Alisson, and Virgil van Dijk still in the mix, Liverpool remains formidable. Slot’s challenge will be to integrate new signings and adapt to his new role, but the squad’s quality will ensure a top-four finish.

**Insight:** Liverpool is expected to challenge for trophies and secure a top-four position, despite some uncertainties surrounding the new manager.

4. Aston Villa

**Last Season:** Fourth

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa exceeded expectations last season by finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League. Although Douglas Luiz’s departure to Juventus is a blow, the squad’s depth and recent signings, including Amadou Onana, should help them maintain their position among the elite.

**Insight:** Aston Villa is poised to remain in the top four, thanks to a strong managerial presence and a talented squad.

5. Manchester United

**Last Season:** Eighth

Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Manchester United will be under scrutiny, especially after winning the FA Cup last season. With few transformative signings and some injury concerns, United’s progress hinges on their ability to resolve internal issues and integrate new players effectively.

**Insight:** Manchester United should see an improvement in their league position, aiming for a top-four finish, though challenges remain.

6. Tottenham Hotspur

**Last Season:** Fifth

Ange Postecoglou’s first season showed promise, but Spurs’ inability to secure a top-four spot was disappointing. With Dominic Solanke’s arrival and other intriguing signings, Tottenham aims to build on last season’s improvements and secure a top-six finish.

**Insight:** Spurs are likely to finish in the top six again, but top-four aspirations may be just out of reach.

7. Chelsea

**Last Season:** Sixth

Chelsea’s managerial changes continue with Enzo Maresca replacing Mauricio Pochettino. Despite a squad full of talent, the constant upheaval and ongoing transfer activity may impact their stability. If Maresca can harness the squad’s potential, Chelsea could exceed expectations.

**Insight:** Chelsea may struggle to break into the top four but should remain competitive, finishing around seventh place.

8. West Ham United

**Last Season:** Ninth

Julen Lopetegui takes over from David Moyes, bringing fresh tactics to a squad that includes exciting new signings. With strong additions like Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville, West Ham aims to build on last season’s performance and push for a top-eight finish.

**Insight:** West Ham’s strong squad and promising new signings suggest a possible top-eight finish.

9. Newcastle United

**Last Season:** Seventh

Newcastle’s summer was marked by administrative changes and player sales. Despite losing key players and experiencing boardroom shifts, the squad still has potential. Securing a top-six finish could be challenging, but Newcastle’s squad depth and potential additions could keep them competitive.

**Insight:** Newcastle is likely to remain in the top ten, aiming for a top-six spot if they can stabilize their situation.

10. Crystal Palace

**Last Season:** Tenth

Crystal Palace, under Oliver Glasner, played exciting football last season. With the departure of key players like Michael Olise and potential interest in others, maintaining their position in the top half will be crucial. Their attacking style promises another entertaining season.

**Insight:** Palace is expected to stay in the top half, possibly finishing around tenth place.

11. Everton

**Last Season:** 15th

Sean Dyche’s focus will be on improving Everton’s fortunes in their final season at Goodison Park. Despite losing Amadou Onana and with an injury-prone striker, Everton’s defensive solidity and new additions should ensure a more comfortable finish.

**Insight:** Everton is likely to secure a mid-table position, aiming for around eleventh place.

12. Brighton & Hove Albion

**Last Season:** 11th

Brighton has undergone a managerial change with Fabian Hurzeler taking charge. With exciting young players and new signings, the squad has potential but will need time to adapt. Maintaining their mid-table status will be an achievement in a competitive league.

**Insight:** Brighton is expected to finish around twelfth, depending on how well the new manager integrates the squad.

13. Fulham

**Last Season:** 13th

Fulham faces challenges after losing key players like Joao Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo. However, with new signings and a talented squad, Marco Silva’s team should navigate a mid-table finish with some stability.

**Insight:** Fulham is likely to end the season around thirteenth, balancing between consolidation and progress.

14. Bournemouth

**Last Season:** 12th

Bournemouth will need to adapt after losing Dominic Solanke. Under Andoni Iraola, the team showed resilience last season and should continue to improve. Their goal will be to stay clear of relegation and achieve a respectable finish.

**Insight:** Bournemouth is expected to finish around fourteenth, with survival as a primary goal.

15. Wolverhampton Wanderers

**Last Season:** 14th

Gary O’Neil’s steady hand at Wolves is crucial, especially after losing key players. The squad’s performance will depend on new signings and reinvestment. Maintaining a mid-table position will be the goal.

**Insight:** Wolves should finish around fifteenth, contingent on their ability to replace departed players effectively.

16. Nottingham Forest

**Last Season:** 17th

Nottingham Forest’s focus will be on stability under Nuno Espirito Santo. Key players like Morgan Gibbs-White will be vital, and maintaining squad cohesion will be crucial for avoiding relegation.

**Insight:** Forest is likely to finish around sixteenth, aiming for another season of survival.

17. Southampton

**Last Season:** N/A

Returning to the Premier League, Southampton will be under the guidance of Russell Martin. Their strategy will be crucial, and survival will be the primary objective, with some potential for surprises.

**Insight:** Southampton might finish seventeenth, aiming to stay in the league and avoid immediate relegation.

18. Leicester City

**Last Season:** N/A

Leicester City’s return to the Premier League comes with challenges, including financial issues and a new manager in Steve Cooper. Their primary goal will be survival, with an uphill struggle expected.

**Insight:** Leicester is likely to finish eighteenth, focusing on avoiding relegation after a tumultuous period.

19. Ipswich Town

**Last Season:** N/A

Ipswich Town’s return to the Premier League will be challenging. Manager Kieran McKenna’s goal will be to ensure survival, with the team facing an uphill battle against established top-flight clubs.

**Insight:** Ipswich is expected to finish nineteenth, with survival as their main goal.

20. Sheffield United

**Last Season:** N/A

Sheffield United’s aim will be to adapt quickly to Premier League demands. With a focus on survival, they will need to navigate a tough season against more established teams.

**Insight:** Sheffield United may struggle and could finish in twentieth place, aiming to stay up against the odds.

This forecast considers current squad strengths and managerial changes but is subject to significant alterations as the season progresses and new transfers are made.

