Premier Sports new Broadcaster for Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup

EPCR Announces Premier Sports as UK and Ireland Broadcaster for Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup

EPCR has secured a three-year partnership with Premier Sports, making them the lead broadcaster for the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland through the 2026/27 season. This deal includes coverage of all 63 Investec Champions Cup matches and extensive EPCR Challenge Cup fixtures, including pool matches, knockout rounds, and finals.

Premier Sports, a key player in the rugby broadcasting landscape, already covers the BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) and TOP14. This new deal will see Premier Sports expand its rugby coverage to include all top European club fixtures, positioning itself as the most comprehensive rugby destination in the UK and Ireland.

The broadcaster aims to launch a 24/7 rugby channel, featuring the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup at its core. Premier Sports’ extensive rugby lineup will include 80 European fixtures, 151 URC games, and 110 TOP14 matches, showcasing their commitment to delivering unmatched rugby content.

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of EPCR, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting Premier Sports’ ambition to enhance rugby coverage and ensure maximum visibility for EPCR competitions. Mickey O’Rourke, Managing Director of Premier Sports, emphasized the channel’s dedication to expanding rugby coverage and providing exceptional viewing experiences for fans.

With the 2024/25 season kicking off on December 6, 2024, rugby enthusiasts can look forward to three seasons of premier club rugby action, exclusively on Premier Sports.

DATES FOR INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP AND EPCR CHALLENGE CUP 2024/25 SEASON

Round 1: 6/7/8 December 2024

Round 2: 13/14/15 December 2024

Round 3: 10/11/12 January 2025

Round 4: 17/18/19 January 2025

Round of 16: 4/5/6 April 2025

Quarter-Finals: 11/12/13 April 2025

Semi-Finals: 2/3/4 May 2025

EPCR Challenge Cup Final: 23 May 2025

Investec Champions Cup Final: 24 May 2025

