Cork Triumphs Over Galway to Secure 30th All-Ireland Senior Camogie Title

**Cork 1-16, Galway 0-16**

Cork claimed their 30th Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship title, edging out Galway in a thrilling encounter at Croke Park. Substitutes Sorcha McCartan and Clodagh Finn played pivotal roles, with McCartan scoring two crucial points after replacing injured goal-scorer Katrina Mackey.

An official attendance of 27,811 witnessed the intense clash, with Cork’s depth proving decisive as they secured back-to-back titles and a senior/intermediate double. Galway, led by the inspirational Aoife Donohue, who scored four points from play, fought back valiantly from a six-point deficit to level the game. However, Cork’s strong bench and resilience in the final stretch sealed the victory.

The first half saw all six Cork forwards on the scoresheet, while Galway’s defense successfully contained their goal threats. Cork started strong, with early points from Mackey and Saoirse McCarthy, but Galway’s tactical adjustments, including positioning Niamh Hanniffy and Carrie Dolan in the full-forward line, caused problems for the Rebels.

The teams were tied eight times in the first half, and Galway led 0-10 to 0-9 at halftime. However, Cork turned the game around in the second half, with Mackey’s 36th-minute goal—a scrappy effort that pushed her to the top of the championship’s scoring charts—proving crucial. Despite Mackey’s injury forcing her off, McCartan’s introduction and subsequent scores kept Cork ahead.

Galway responded with six unanswered points, showcasing their tenacity and closing the gap. Yet, McCartan’s late points, combined with Finn’s skillful play, ensured Cork’s triumph. Laura Treacy’s standout performance in defense also contributed to the Rebels’ success, securing their place in camogie history once again.

SCORERS FOR CORK: K Mackey 1-2; S McCarthy (1f) A O’Connor (fs) 0-3 each; O Cahalane, S McCartan 0-2 each; C Healy, F Keating, A Thompson, C Finn 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-8(6fs); A Donohue 0-4; A O’Reilly 0-2; N Mallon, C Hickey 0-1 each

CORK: A Lee, I O’Regan, M Murphy, P Mackey, H Looney, L Treacy, L Hayes, A Thompson, A Healy, S McCarthy, F Keating, C Healy, A O’Connor, K Mackey, O Cahalane. Subs: S McCartan for Mackey inj (38), C O’Sullivan for C Healy (47), M Cahalane for Looney (51), C Finn for F Keating (53), E Murphy for O Cahalane (60+3)

GALWAY: S Healy, R Hanniffy, R Black, D Higgins, A Starr, A Keane, C Hickey, O Rabbitte, N Kilkenny, N Mallon, N McPeake, A Donohue, C Dolan, N Hanniffy, A O’Reilly. Subs: O McGrath for O’Reilly (49), N Niland for N Hanniffy (60+2), A Hesnan for Rabbitte (60+6)

REFEREE: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)

