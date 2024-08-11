Louis Rees-Zammit and Charlie Smyth Shine on NFL Debuts

Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit made an impressive NFL debut for the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in their pre-season matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the Chiefs’ 26-13 loss at EverBank Stadium in Florida, Rees-Zammit’s first appearance on the American football stage was a “great first experience.”

✅ Running back

✅ Receiver out of the backfield

✅ Kicker

✅ Making tackles on punt coverage Louis Rees-Zammit was in amongst it on his @Chiefs preseason debut! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iBN09zcjIu — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) August 11, 2024

Rees-Zammit, known for his speed on the rugby field, showcased his versatility by taking on multiple roles during the game. The 23-year-old featured as a running back, kicker, kick-returner, and even contributed to punt coverage. His stat line included two carries for one yard, one reception for three yards, and a tackle on special teams. In a surprising twist, he also handled a kick-off in the fourth quarter.

Reflecting on his debut, Rees-Zammit shared his excitement with the Irish NFL Show: “It was a great first experience. I loved getting the snaps I did, especially on special teams. Now, it’s about reviewing my performance and figuring out how I can improve.”

The atmosphere at the stadium left a strong impression on Rees-Zammit, who added, “The atmosphere was electric, with loads of Chiefs fans in the stands. It was a great game, and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Currently, Rees-Zammit is vying for a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-man regular-season roster. However, he was listed as the fifth-choice running back on the team’s initial depth chart, indicating stiff competition ahead.

Another European player making his NFL debut was Charlie Smyth, a former Gaelic football goalkeeper from Ireland. Smyth made headlines by kicking a game-winning field goal in his first appearance for the New Orleans Saints, securing a 16-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The 22-year-old rookie, like Rees-Zammit, entered the NFL through the International Player Pathway Programme earlier this year. His decisive 37-yard field goal with just five seconds left on the clock highlighted a memorable debut.

IT'S GOOD! 🙌 Charlie Smyth kicks a 37-yard FG to give the #Saints a 16-14 lead with 5 secs left in the game 📺: @FOX8NOLA | @NFLUKIRE pic.twitter.com/wIlTCadr8h — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 11, 2024

Rees-Zammit’s transition from rugby to the NFL is being closely watched, and his debut has only fueled anticipation for what he can achieve on the gridiron. As he continues to adapt to American football, fans and analysts alike will be eager to see how his skills translate in the highly competitive NFL environment.

