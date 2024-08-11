HomeOther SportsOlympic GamesLara Gillespie Secures Top Ten Finish in Olympic Omnium at Paris 2024
Lara Gillespie Secures Top Ten Finish in Olympic Omnium at Paris 2024

JoeNa Connacht
Lara Gillespie, making her Olympic debut, delivered an impressive performance in the Women’s Omnium at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, finishing 10th overall. As the final Team Ireland athlete to compete at the Games, Gillespie showcased her talent in the last race at the Saint Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome, concluding her Olympic campaign with a top-ten finish.

The Omnium, a challenging event that consists of four races in just three hours, featured 22 riders vying for Olympic medals. Gillespie’s journey began with the Scratch Race, where she completed the 7.5km course in 15th place, earning 12 points.

Her standout moment came in the Tempo Race, where she secured a crucial lap gain and four sprint victories, propelling her to first place in this event and adding 40 points to her tally.

In the Elimination Race, Gillespie’s strong performance continued as she finished ninth, bringing her total score to 76 points, just 20 points shy of a bronze medal.

The final Points Race saw Gillespie gain an early lap, adding another 20 points to her score. With fierce competition among the top ten, the leaderboard remained fluid, but Gillespie maintained her position and finished 10th overall.

At just 23 years old, Gillespie demonstrated immense potential and resilience. Reflecting on her Olympic experience, she expressed a mix of pride and determination: “I was hoping for a top-five result, but I’m proud of how I raced. I was brave, took chances, and gave everything. There’s a lot to improve on, but also many positives to take away. I’m looking forward to the next four years.”

Gillespie’s performance in Paris caps off a successful week, where she also made history as part of the first Women’s Team Pursuit squad to represent Ireland at the Olympics, setting a new national record. She also competed in the Women’s Madison alongside Alice Sharpe.

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games come to a close, Gillespie’s journey marks the beginning of what promises to be a bright future in international cycling. Having already won gold in the Omnium at the UEC Under 23 European Championships last year, and finishing just off the podium at the 2024 UEC European Championships, she is poised for even greater achievements in the years ahead.

Jennifer Valente of the USA claimed her second consecutive Omnium Olympic Gold, while Poland’s Daria Pikulik took silver, and New Zealand’s Ally Wollaston secured bronze. Gillespie’s top ten finish solidifies her status as one of the rising stars in women’s track cycling.

