Tipperary Beat Laois to Win All-Ireland Junior Camogie Title

Tipperary Secures Dramatic Win Over Laois to Claim Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Junior Camogie Title

In a thrilling finale, Jenny Grace’s injury-time free clinched a 0-12 to 1-8 victory for Tipperary over Laois, securing the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie title. Grace’s decisive point in the fifth minute of stoppage time completed a stunning comeback, as Tipperary redeemed themselves from last year’s final defeat.

Laois dominated the opening stages, taking control early on and holding the lead until the 52nd minute. Despite their strong start, they were unable to capitalize fully, leading by only four points at halftime. Their early momentum was highlighted by a powerful goal from Susie Delaney, but missed opportunities and wides left the door open for Tipperary.

Tipperary showed resilience after the break, transforming into a more physical and determined side. Key contributions from their bench, particularly Eva O’Dwyer and Lily Fahie, turned the tide. Fahie, who entered the game in the 58th minute, set up her sister Anna for a crucial equalizer in the 62nd minute before winning the free that led to the winning point.

Grace’s performance was pivotal, as she notched nine points, including the game-winner, demonstrating her experience and composure under pressure.

Laois, despite their early dominance, were left to rue their missed chances. They employed an effective strategy of stretching the Tipperary defense with diagonal passes and fast-paced attacks, but their inability to extend their lead proved costly.

Tipperary’s comeback was fueled by a determined second-half performance, as they tightened their defense and capitalised on Laois’s mistakes. The match ended in heartbreak for Laois, who had fought valiantly but fell just short as Grace’s late heroics secured the title for Tipperary.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

