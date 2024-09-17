Munster Coach Graham Rowntree Eyes One Step Further in BKT URC

Rowntree’s Goal for the Upcoming Season

When asked what Munster Rugby coach Graham Rowntree aims to achieve in this season’s BKT URC, his response was direct:

“I would like to go a week further than last season, that would be a good start.”

Last season, Munster’s title defense ended in the semi-finals with a disappointing 17-10 loss to eventual champions, Glasgow Warriors. Despite being favorites, with ten consecutive wins and home advantage at Thomond Park, Munster couldn’t capitalize on key opportunities.

Reflecting on the Semi-Final Loss

“It was hugely disappointing,” Rowntree admits. “In big games, in big moments, you’ve got to take your opportunities, and we didn’t. We missed chances in crucial areas of the game, and in knockout rugby, that’s costly.”

Despite the defeat, Rowntree was quick to praise Glasgow:

“Crikey, they were a handful everywhere across the field. Tenacious all night around the breakdown. They’re a tough team to play, as their performance in the final showed.”

Learning from Setbacks

Rowntree remains optimistic, saying, “We dealt with the defeat quickly. After ten straight wins, we lost one game by seven points. Anything can happen on the night. We took lessons from it and will keep driving forward.”

He believes Munster is on the right track but admits there’s room for improvement:

“There’s not a lot wrong with what we’ve achieved. We just need to be better in certain moments.”

Pre-Season Challenges: Munster’s Bumpy Ride

Pre-season hasn’t been smooth sailing for Munster, with a 24-21 loss to Bath and a 33-19 defeat at home to Gloucester.

“We could have, should have won against Bath, and Gloucester gave us a real punch on the nose,” Rowntree commented.

However, Rowntree views these losses positively: “After sulking for three days, I’m glad it happened. It’s given us a kick up the backside. We’ve got work to do, but it keeps us grounded.”

Looking Ahead: Munster’s URC Kick-Off

Munster begins their BKT URC campaign against Connacht Rugby this Saturday in Limerick. It will be a key game for new signings, including Diarmuid Kilgallen and Tom Farrell from Connacht, as well as Billy Burns from Ulster, following Joey Carbery’s departure to Bordeaux.

Summing up the season’s challenge, Rowntree said:

“We’re still advancing. We’re not as good as we can be consistently, but we’re getting there. It’s my job to keep pushing for better. I’d like to go a week further than last season. As a boring former English prop would say, we’ll take it week by week.”

