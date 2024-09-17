JJ Hanrahan only Connacht player on injury list

Connacht Rugby Squad Update Ahead of BKT Season

The Connacht Rugby management team has issued a positive squad update ahead of the 2024/25 BKT United Rugby Championship season. Out-half **JJ Hanrahan** (knee) is the only player ruled out for Saturday’s interprovincial clash with **Munster Rugby**, as he recovers from ACL surgery. Hanrahan is on track to return in early 2025.

The rest of Connacht’s **43 Pro players**, along with integrated Academy talent, are in full training at **Dexcom Stadium** after a series of pre-season friendlies against **Sale Sharks**, **Glasgow Warriors**, and **Bristol Bears**.

Following the Munster game, Connacht will face the **Sharks** on Saturday, 28th September, in their first home fixture of the season. Limited tickets are available at **connachtrugby.ie**.

For rugby fans, stay tuned for the latest updates from Connacht Rugby as they kick off their #URC campaign.

