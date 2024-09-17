HomeRugbyRugby IrishJJ Hanrahan only Connacht player on injury list
JJ Hanrahan only Connacht player on injury list

Connacht Rugby Squad Update Ahead of BKT Season

The Connacht Rugby management team has issued a positive squad update ahead of the 2024/25 BKT United Rugby Championship season. Out-half **JJ Hanrahan** (knee) is the only player ruled out for Saturday’s interprovincial clash with **Munster Rugby**, as he recovers from ACL surgery. Hanrahan is on track to return in early 2025.

The rest of Connacht’s **43 Pro players**, along with integrated Academy talent, are in full training at **Dexcom Stadium** after a series of pre-season friendlies against **Sale Sharks**, **Glasgow Warriors**, and **Bristol Bears**.

Following the Munster game, Connacht will face the **Sharks** on Saturday, 28th September, in their first home fixture of the season. Limited tickets are available at **connachtrugby.ie**.

For rugby fans, stay tuned for the latest updates from Connacht Rugby as they kick off their #URC campaign.

