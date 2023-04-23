Cork and Waterford to Meet in Electric Ireland Minor Camogie Final

1,709 total views, 1,709 views today

Cork and Waterford to Meet in Electric Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship Final

In the Electric Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship, Cork secured their place in the final by defeating Galway 1-18 to 3-11. It was an impressive display by Cork, who are one game away from winning their fourth title in six years. They will now face neighbours Waterford in the final at UPMC Nowlan Park on May 7.

Cork Overcame Galway’s Challenge

Galway started strong, with Aoibheann Barry scoring a pointed free in the first minute of the game. However, Cork dominated the next 20 minutes, scoring six points in a row. Kayla Madden managed to score a goal for Galway, but Caoimhe O’Donoghue responded with a major for Cork. At the end of the first half, Cork led by 1-11 to 2-4. Galway refused to give up and managed to score two more goals, but Cork kept their composure and emerged victorious.

Waterford’s Strong Performance Against Kilkenny

Waterford faced Kilkenny in the other semi-final and imposed themselves early on. Maggie Gosti scored a goal after just three minutes, and Keisie Obanya added a point straight away. Waterford dominated the scoring in the first half, leading 1-6 to 0-3 at the break. Kilkenny tried to make a comeback in the second half, but Waterford held on and secured their place in the final with a 2-9 to 0-9 victory.

Antrim and Limerick to Meet in Minor A Shield Final

In the Minor A Shield final, Antrim will face Limerick after both teams secured their places in the final. Antrim defeated Wexford by 4-12 to 1-8, while Limerick edged out Clare by 1-8 to 1-6. It promises to be an exciting final for both teams.

