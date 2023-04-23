DOUBLE GOLD FOR KATIE-GEORGE DUNLEVY AND LINDA KELLY 🥇🥇



Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly Secure Double Gold at Maniago Para-cycling World Cup

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly of Ireland secured double gold at the Maniago Para-cycling World Cup on Sunday, April 23rd. The duo won the road race event, following their impressive gold medal performance in the time trial event earlier in the weekend.

DOUBLE GOLD FOR KATIE-GEORGE DUNLEVY AND LINDA KELLY 🥇🥇 The pair have won the road race at the Para-Cycling World Cup, adding to the gold they already won in the Time Trial on Friday 🤩#ParaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/N3XL1JONRr — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) April 23, 2023

Impressive Performance by Irish Team

The Irish team had a successful weekend, taking home two gold medals and a bronze medal from the time trial events on Thursday and Friday, and the road race events on Saturday and Sunday.

Dunlevy and Kelly Prove Too Strong for Competitors

In the women’s tandem race, Dunlevy and Kelly dominated their competitors, finishing one minute and 13 seconds ahead of second place. Josephine Healion and Eve McCrystal finished in tenth place.

Chris Burns Finishes Sixth

Chris Burns delivered an impressive performance, finishing in sixth place, just nine seconds behind the winner. He was part of a six-rider group and was the second in the group to cross the line.

World Champion Ronan Grimes Takes Seventh Place

Ronan Grimes, the World Champion, finished in seventh place in the road race event. The race came down to a bunch sprint, and Grimes crossed the line seventh in the group of 18.

Encouraging Performances by Timothy and Slevin

Richael Timothy finished in fifth place, following up her fifth place finish in the time trial event with another encouraging performance. Declan Slevin finished 29th in the road race event on Saturday.

Debut for Vereker and McLaughlin

Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin made their debut together on Friday in the Time Trial event, recording a 14th place finish in their first road race together.

