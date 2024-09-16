Betting On The Premier League: Bet Types

Undoubtedly one of the most popular entertainment sports in the world, the English Premier League has attracted scores of supporters all over the world! But it’s not just a spectator sport.

No, the premier league also allows its supporters to get a piece of all the action by placing bets. If you have experience in the betting world, the chances are that you’ll be pretty familiar with how betting works in the premier league. If not, then this article will get you up to speed.

What is the English Premier League?

Nowadays, the English Premier League would probably fall within the top 10 sporting conversations people have without a doubt. But it wasn’t always so popular. In the 20th century, English soccer was actually on the decline until the 1990s.

In 1988, the Football League was founded in England, which was considered the best league England ever had. However, not every team thought so. Some felt that they weren’t awarded the agreements they needed. This led the to forming the English Premier Leagure in 1992. 22 of the top soccer teams from the original league broke away to compete in the EPL, giving the league all it needed to sign for its own license and become a fully established soccer league in England.

Understanding the English Premier League games

Before you place a wager, you need to understand the fundamentals of the EPL. Currently, 20 teams compete in the league on a round-robin system that ensures every team has a game against one another. Generally, teams will get to play one or two games against each opponent away and at their own stadium, allowing both teams to have the benefit of a home-court advantage.

In the season, teams win by accumulating points throughout the season, with the champion being the team with the most points after the final. If a team wins, they’ll receive 3 points; if they draw, they’ll get one point, and they’ll get no points if they lose. The goal of each game is for each team to get the ball past their opponent’s goals on the opposite side to them. Each goal counts as one point, and the team that wins. If there’s a tie, the team would have to go to play-offs where they’d either have extra time or go into penalty shootouts.

Bet types in the Premier League

If you’re an eager punter and football fan, even if you’re relatively new, it only makes sense to start betting on football games in the EPL, right? Now that we know how the EPL works, we can move on to how you can get more involved in the betting side of things. One of the key factors you need to consider is what type of bet you’re placing.

Different types of bets in the EPL

Here are the different types of bets you can make in the EPL:

1X2 bet – a bet where you’ll predict that the home team or the away team will win or if the match will result in a draw

Double chance – a bet with a greater chance of winning compared to the 1X2 bet because it covers a win or draw for the home team, the away team, or both. However, if there’s a draw in the third wager, you lose

Draw no bet – for this type of bet, you can wager on whether the home team or the away team will win, and should the result be a draw, it is considered a “no bet”, and your stakes will be returned in full

Handicap – this type of wager occurs when one team is clearly stronger than the other in order to make betting more exciting. Each team will be assigned a handicap, with the stronger team starting behind in goals. In order to win this bet, the stronger team needs to have a higher score than their handicap, and if betting on the weaker team, they need to win the match or lose by less than their handicap

Over/Under – for this bet, the sportsbook sets an overvalue and an undervalue, and punters will wager on whether they think the score will be above the sportsbook setting or below it

Both teams to score – this bet’s name speaks for itself because you will bet on both teams making it onto the scoreboard

Parlay bet – this type of bet allows punters to place wagers on different outcomes of the match to increase their chances of winning. So, you’re able to place two or more selections on the same match

Who are the strongest teams in the EPL?

Who are the strongest teams in the EPL?

Not all teams are created equal in the EPL, and some squads regularly dominate the scoreboard. In the last decade, what is more commonly known as “The Big Six” has emerged. These are the six teams that most regularly produce the best results and are considered the most successful in the league overall. These are the teams you should keep an eye on when you’re reading soccer betting odds.

Arsenal

Chelsea

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

Final Thoughts

Now that you’ve finished the EPL betting crash course, are you ready to make your first bet? These are just the very basics, but we highly recommend staying up to date on the latest tips on the Premier League to increase your chances of winning!

