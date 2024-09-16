Munster Squad Update – Jean Kleyn fit for Connacht game

Munster Squad Update Ahead of BKT URC Opener Against Connacht

Injury Updates: Key Players Return to Training

In a major boost for the team, Jean Kleyn (eye) and Ethan Coughlan (leg) have returned to full training. Kleyn, who missed the majority of last season, is back in action, while Coughlan has recovered from a recent leg injury sustained against Bath. Their return is crucial as Munster looks to start the URC season on a strong note.

Liam Coombes and Jack Daly are also nearing a full return to training, pending the completion of return-to-play protocols. Both players suffered head injuries during a pre-season match against Gloucester earlier this month and are progressing well.

Further Injury News

Veteran prop Dave Kilcoyne (shoulder) is increasing his training load as he aims to rejoin full team training soon. Meanwhile, Diarmuid Kilgallen will enter a rehabilitation period to recover from a leg injury, and several other players continue to work their way back from long-term injuries.

Players Currently Rehabbing:

Brian Gleeson (shoulder)

(shoulder) Cian Hurley (knee)

(knee) Tom Ahern (ankle)

(ankle) Rory Scannell (ankle)

(ankle) Paddy Patterson (knee)

(knee) Edwin Edogbo (achilles)

(achilles) Roman Salanoa (knee)

With several players on the verge of returning, Munster will be looking to kick off the season with a strong, competitive squad. Don’t miss the action—tickets for Saturday’s game are available now!

