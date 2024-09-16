HomeRugbyRugby IrishMunster vs Connacht: Key Stats, Records, and Results from the Last Decade...
Munster vs Connacht: Key Stats, Records, and Results from the Last Decade Ahead of the URC Clash

As Munster and Connacht prepare for another intense showdown in the United Rugby Championship (URC), it’s worth reflecting on how these Irish provincial rivals have fared against each other over the last decade. From Munster’s consistent home dominance to Connacht’s rare but notable victories, these clashes have provided thrilling rugby, with plenty of tight encounters and some standout performances. Here’s a breakdown of the key stats, records, and a comprehensive list of results between Munster and Connacht over the last 10 years.

Key Stats and Records (Last 10 Years)

  • Munster’s Biggest Win: Munster’s largest victory over Connacht came on 06/05/17, with a commanding 50-14 win.
  • Connacht’s Biggest Win: Connacht’s most dominant performance came on 16/04/16, with a 35-14 victory, a 21-point margin.
  • Narrowest Win for Connacht: Connacht’s narrowest victory occurred on 01/01/22, winning a tense game 10-8.
  • Longest Winning Streak (Munster): Munster enjoyed a four-game winning streak over Connacht from 05/01/19 to 30/08/20.
  • Back-to-Back Home Wins for Connacht: Connacht claimed consecutive home wins over Munster in 2022 with scores of 20-11 and 10-8.
  • Munster’s Home Dominance (Exception in 2021): While Munster has been dominant at home, Connacht broke this streak on 14/05/21, securing a 24-20 victory at Thomond Park.
  • Connacht’s Rare Double in 2021: Connacht won two games against Munster in 2021, with victories on 14/05/21 (24-20) and 16/10/21 (20-18).
  • Highest Combined Score: The match on 28/03/15 saw the highest combined score, with Munster winning 42-20 (62 total points).
  • Tight Encounters: Five matches in the last 10 years were decided by 4 points or fewer, showcasing the intense rivalry.
  • Connacht’s Improved Competitiveness: Connacht has won 8 out of 22 encounters since 2014, reflecting their growing ability to compete with Munster.

Full Results (Last 10 Years)

  • 11/05/24: Munster 47 – 12 Connacht
  • 01/01/24: Connacht 22 – 9 Munster
  • 26/11/22: Munster 24 – 17 Connacht
  • 07/10/22: Connacht 20 – 11 Munster
  • 01/01/22: Connacht 10 – 8 Munster
  • 16/10/21: Connacht 20 – 18 Munster
  • 14/05/21: Munster 20 – 24 Connacht
  • 05/03/21: Munster 20 – 17 Connacht
  • 09/01/21: Connacht 10 – 16 Munster
  • 30/08/20: Munster 49 – 12 Connacht
  • 21/12/19: Connacht 14 – 19 Munster
  • 27/04/19: Munster 27 – 14 Connacht
  • 05/01/19: Connacht 24 – 31 Munster
  • 06/01/18: Munster 39 – 13 Connacht
  • 27/10/17: Connacht 20 – 16 Munster
  • 06/05/17: Munster 50 – 14 Connacht
  • 31/12/16: Connacht 9 – 16 Munster
  • 16/04/16: Connacht 35 – 14 Munster
  • 28/11/15: Munster 12 – 18 Connacht
  • 28/03/15: Munster 42 – 20 Connacht
  • 01/01/15: Connacht 24 – 16 Munster
  • 19/04/14: Connacht 23 – 32 Munster

