Opening Weekend of the URC: Predicted Handicaps Before Betting Markets

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Opening Weekend of the URC: Predicted Handicaps Before Betting Markets

The much-anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) is back, and with the betting markets yet to release official handicaps, here are my early predictions for the opening weekend. These handicaps provide an early insight into how the games may be priced by bookmakers.

Friday Matches

– **Cardiff (-16) vs Zebre**
– **Edinburgh (+9) vs Leinster**

Saturday Matches

– **Dragons (+4) vs Ospreys**

– **Munster (-13) vs Connacht**
– **Bennetton (-12) vs Scarlets**
– **Ulster (-3) vs Glasgow**

These predicted handicaps offer an early look at what to expect before official betting lines are set. Keep an eye on the markets as they open to see how they compare!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
