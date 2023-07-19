James Roe, hailing from Naas, Co. Kildare, Ireland, was brought up in a diligent automotive family. At 15, he decided to pursue a career in racing.

Despite being a latecomer to the sport, James quickly honed his skills on and off the track, even gathering the necessary funds to purchase his first race car. His success came swiftly as he began dominating podiums and breaking course records in the UK and Ireland.

However, he yearned for something greater. Although he had been accepted to study mechanical engineering at the Dublin Institute of Technology, James Roe decided to defer his admission with the support of his family, choosing to chase his racing dreams instead. As James prepared for Ireland, he had an opportunity to embark on a racing journey in America.

With only two bags, limited funding, and unwavering ambition, James arrived alone in America in 2018. His debut season was a resounding success, marked by wins and lap records, earning him the title Rookie Driver of the Year.

In the United States, James has seized the reins of his aspirations, steadily climbing the ranks of American motorsports. He has achieved victories at renowned circuits such as VIR, Road America, and Watkins Glen. In 2023, he will compete in the Indy NXT™ by Firestone Series, the final stepping stone towards IndyCar, bringing him one step closer to realizing his lifelong dream.

James Roe in 2023

After an impressive performance at Road America, Irish driver James Roe is determined to continue his ascent in the championship standings at Iowa Speedway. With five top-ten finishes, Roe is currently tied for the most in this year’s INDY NXT™ by Firestone series. This consistent performance has earned him 147 points and placed him in eighth position in the championship standings. Roe’s success is attributed to the support of his partners, including Topcon, CES Power, Strong Roots, Ring Power Corporation, The Ireland Funds, and GAAPP.

The upcoming race at Iowa Speedway presents an exciting betting opportunity for motorsports enthusiasts. Irish driver James Roe, representing the No. 29 Topcon Andretti Autosport team, is poised to showcase his skills on this demanding circuit. With its elevation changes, challenging corners, and a tight racing ribbon, Iowa Speedway tests even the most seasoned drivers.

Fortunately, Roe is no stranger to this renowned track, having previously secured a commendable 13th-place finish under the TJ Speed Motorsports banner last term victory in the USF Pro 2000 race. His experience and familiarity with the course make him a strong contender for an outsider top-five finish in the upcoming race.

If you aren’t convinced that Roe is a viable wagering proposition for the remaining races in this year’s Indy NXT series, perhaps his accomplishments to date can accommodate you in understanding his evolution.

James Roe Performance & Stats

Indy NXT 2023 (So far)

Team: Andretti Autosport

Season finishes: 17th, 5th, 7th, 10th, 6th, 5th, 12th

Current season rank: 8th (165 points)

Indy Lights 2022

Team: TJ Speed Motorsports (first nine races), HMD Motorsports (Race 10 & 11)

Season finishes: 13th, 13th, 13th, 13th, 7th, 9th, 7th, 12th, 13th, 12th, 8th

End-of-season rank: 12th (219 points)

Indy Pro 2000 Championship

Team: Turn 3 Motorsports

Season finishes: 15th, 11th, 13th, 16th, 8th, 10th, 11th, 11th, 6th, 10th, 8th, 11th, 4th, 6th, 10th, 5th, 11th, 1st

End-of-season rank: 7th (243 points)

Formula Regional Americas Championship 2020

Team: Global Racing Group

Season results: 5th, 12th, retired, 8th, 9th, 8th, 9th, 8th, 9th, 7th, 4th, 5th, 6th, 9th, 7th,5th, 6th

End-of-season rank: 7th (92 points)

Formula 3 Americas Championship 2019

Team: Global Racing Group

Season results: 4th, 7th, 4th, retired, 6th, 5th, 7th, 6th, 8th, 5th, 5th, 1st, 6th, 6th, 5th, 5th

End-of-season rank: 5th (147 points)

F2000 Championship Series 2018

Team: ArmsUp Motorsports

Season results: 6th, 3rd, 8th, 1st, 15th, 1st, 8th, 3rd, retired, 5th, 3rd, retired, 1st, 3rd

End-of-season rank: 2nd (414 points)

Next Up

Roe will compete next at the Indy NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway on July 22, 2023. And whatever the result, he’ll continue to be one of Ireland’s most promising youngsters in his quest to achieve a dream of racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

