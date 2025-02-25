Connacht Must Deliver as Coaching Changes Loom and Benetton Travel Depleted

For Connacht, this weekend’s URC fixture against Benetton in Galway feels less like another round of the league and more like a defining moment in their season — a crossroads between a campaign fizzling out or finding a late surge of momentum.

The harsh reality is that Connacht’s hopes of a top-eight finish are fading fast. Their 24-19 victory over Cardiff last time out mercifully snapped a four-game losing streak, but consistency — so often their Achilles’ heel — continues to haunt them. A 3-3 home record at Dexcom Stadium is hardly the form of playoff contenders, and if Pete Wilkins’ men have any intentions of keeping their faint URC hopes alive, this weekend simply has to end in victory.

The backdrop to this game is layered in intrigue. While Wilkins remains in charge, it’s widely rumoured that Connacht will bring in a Director of Rugby next season, with Wilkins likely reverting to his previous role as defence coach. Nothing has been confirmed and Wilkins will be focused on the immediate task: winning, and winning well. But a DOR maybe needed to get some talent into the club with Santi Cordero, Piers O’Conor, Josh Ioane all likely to be gone next season and JJ Hanrahan already confirmed as going to Munster.

There’s also the Challenge Cup to consider. Connacht have secured a home run in Europe, offering not just another route to silverware but also a golden chance to raise much-needed funds for next season — a crucial element for a club always walking the financial tightrope. In that sense, keeping fans engaged and filling the new Dexcom next season becomes as important off the pitch as the results on it.

Injuries and Selection Headaches

Injuries and international call-ups haven’t been kind to Connacht. This weekend, they will be without Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki, Byron Ralston, Sean Jansen, Ben Murphy, and possibly Cian Prendergast — a hefty list of absentees that will test the squad’s depth. On a positive note it seems the IRFU will announce the Mack Hansen central contract this week.

Yet, even with those absences, Connacht can have few excuses here. Benetton arrive in Galway severely depleted, missing 14 players who are away with the Italian national squad. To add to the sense of transition, the club announced earlier this week that head coach Marco Bortolami will depart at the end of the season. It’s a team in flux — and Connacht must capitalise.

Bookies Back Connacht to Dominate

Though Benetton have been solid in recent URC fixtures, losing just once in their last four games, that sole defeat was a bruising 43-0 hammering away to Ospreys — a result that has shaped expectations for this weekend. Bookmakers have installed Connacht as overwhelming 1/9 favourites with a -13 handicap. In truth, given Benetton’s injury crisis and recent form, Connacht should be aiming for a far more emphatic win — a 25+ point victory wouldn’t just be expected, it’s demanded.

The historical context adds further weight. Benetton haven’t beaten an Irish province on the road since 2018, when they edged out Leinster at the RDS Arena. Their last, and only, win in Galway came back in December 2011 — a nail-biting 15-13 result. Since then, Connacht have made the Sportsground a difficult place for Italian teams to visit.

The Bottom Line

This is a test of professionalism and ruthlessness. Connacht have the odds in their favour, home support behind them, and face an understrength opponent in a state of transition. Anything less than a convincing, dominant win — the kind that reasserts belief in the squad and pleases a fanbase craving momentum — will be a disappointment.

With the Challenge Cup still offering a potential route to silverware and financial gain, and the URC playoff race all but slipping away, Connacht need to deliver a statement performance. In many ways, they simply cannot afford not to.

Key Stats:

Connacht: 3 wins, 3 losses at Dexcom Stadium this season.

3 wins, 3 losses at Dexcom Stadium this season. Connacht: Only one loss in their last 6 games vs Italian opposition.

Only one loss in their last 6 games vs Italian opposition. Benetton: 1 loss in their last 4 URC fixtures.

1 loss in their last 4 URC fixtures. Benetton: Last win in Ireland was in April 2018 (vs Leinster).

Last win in Ireland was in April 2018 (vs Leinster). Head-to-head: 2 wins each in their last 4 meetings.

2 wins each in their last 4 meetings. Bookies Odds: Connacht 1/9 favourites, -13 handicap.

