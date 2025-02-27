HomeRugbyRugby IrishConnacht Set to Appoint Rod Seib as Attack Coach Amid Coaching Reshuffle
Connacht Set to Appoint Rod Seib as Attack Coach Amid Coaching Reshuffle

By JoeNa Connacht
Connacht are set for a major coaching reshuffle ahead of the 2025-26 United Rugby Championship season, with Rod Seib set to join as the province’s new attack coach, replacing Mark Sexton.

Seib, currently the head coach of Australia A and attack coach at the Brumbies, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Rodney Seib (born 1975) is a former professional rugby union player who represented Queensland Reds and Glasgow Warriors, as well as Australia in rugby sevens. His expansive and innovative coaching style has been highly regarded in Australian rugby, and his arrival is expected to refine Connacht’s attacking play.

The 50-year-old attack coach, who had several differences with Wallabies great and Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham, had hoped to continue his career in Australian rugby but was told there wasn’t a place for him elsewhere. That led to his move abroad, with Connacht securing his expertise to strengthen their coaching team.

The appointment comes as part of a wider backroom reshuffle, with Scott Fardy, who has served as Connacht’s defence coach for the past two seasons, also set to depart. This leaves the province with another key coaching vacancies to fill as they prepare for the upcoming campaign. As the club undergoes this period of transition, all eyes will be on how they shape their coaching setup for the future.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

