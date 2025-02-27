Galway City offers a diverse range of sports tailored for individuals over 30, providing excellent opportunities to stay active and socialise.

Below is an overview of various clubs and activities, complete with website links and brief reviews.

Galway City Rapparees Rounders

Established in 2021, Galway City Rapparees is the sole GAA Rounders team in the city. The club has achieved significant milestones, including winning the 2024 Junior Mixed All-Ireland title and securing the runner-up position in the Ladies’ final.

With a diverse membership of over 40 players from countries such as Ireland, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Czechia, India, and Poland, the club fosters an inclusive environment. They welcome new members of all skill levels and provide necessary equipment for training sessions. For more information or to join, visit their official website galwayrounders.com or click here to sign up

Galway Softball

Galway Softball offers a welcoming atmosphere for players of all abilities. The club provides all necessary gear for training and participates in a social league running from April to September. This setup is ideal for those seeking a fun and engaging way to stay fit and meet new people. To learn more or to get involved, check out their website Galwaysoftball.ie

Salthill Knocknacarra Mothers and Others

The Salthill Knocknacarra Mothers and Others program is designed for women interested in playing Gaelic football in a non-competitive, social setting. It’s perfect for those looking to return to the sport or try it for the first time, emphasizing fun, fitness, and friendship. Participants can enjoy regular training sessions and social events, making it a great way to integrate into the community. Visit SKGAA.ie

Tennis in Salthill

Salthill boasts several tennis facilities catering to various skill levels. Local clubs offer coaching sessions, social matches, and competitive play opportunities. Engaging in tennis is an excellent way to maintain physical fitness while enjoying the scenic views Salthill has to offer.

West United Ladies Soccer

West United provides a platform for women interested in playing soccer, regardless of experience level. The club focuses on promoting women’s participation in sports, offering regular training sessions and competitive matches. Joining West United is a fantastic way to develop soccer skills, stay active, and be part of a supportive community.

Dodgeball in Galway

Dodgeball is gaining popularity in Galway, with groups organizing regular sessions for adults. This high-energy sport is excellent for improving agility and coordination. Sessions are typically inclusive, welcoming newcomers and seasoned players alike. Participating in dodgeball offers a fun and social way to stay fit.

Engaging in these sports not only promotes physical health but also provides avenues for social interaction and community involvement. Whether you’re looking to try a new activity or return to a beloved sport, Galway City’s vibrant sports scene has something to offer for everyone over 30.

If you have a club and want to be listed above please email info@sportsnewsireland.com

