Garry Ringrose Banned for Three Matches – Breakdown of decision

Ireland’s Six Nations campaign has taken a significant hit with Garry Ringrose receiving a three-match suspension following a dangerous tackle during Ireland’s victory over Wales on 22nd February 2025. The Leinster centre was cited under Law 9.13 for a high tackle that involved head and neck contact, which automatically triggered a minimum mid-range entry point.

Breakdown of the Decision

The disciplinary panel determined that Ringrose’s challenge was:

✅ Head contact

✅ Reckless

While the incident did not involve intentional foul play, injury to the opposing player, or a vulnerable player designation, the mid-range entry point of six matches was applied due to the nature of the offence.

Mitigation Applied

Ringrose received a 50% reduction, reducing his ban from six to three matches based on:

✅ Guilty plea

✅ Good disciplinary record

✅ Apology and remorse

✅ Good conduct during the hearing

No Aggravation Factors

The panel found no reason to extend the ban further, with no repeat offending history, no need for deterrence, and no other aggravating circumstances.

Matches Missed

Ringrose will be unavailable for the following fixtures:

• Leinster vs Cardiff (1st March 2025 – United Rugby Championship)

• Ireland vs France (8th March 2025 – Six Nations)

• Italy vs Ireland (15th March 2025 – Six Nations)

However, the final match of the suspension could be substituted if Ringrose successfully completes World Rugby’s Head Contact Process Coaching Intervention Programme. This would allow him to return for Ireland’s final Six Nations fixture against Scotland.

Impact on Ireland’s Six Nations Hopes

Ringrose’s absence is a blow to Andy Farrell’s squad as they prepare for a crucial clash against France in Dublin. The experienced centre has been a key figure in Ireland’s backline, and his absence could see Stuart McCloskey or Robbie Henshaw stepping in to partner Bundee Aki in midfield.

With Ireland aiming for back-to-back Grand Slams, this suspension comes at a critical juncture. Fans will now be hoping for a swift return for Ringrose, with the option of completing the coaching intervention programme potentially softening the impact of the ban.

For more updates on Six Nations news, follow SportsNewsIreland.com.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com