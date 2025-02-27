Rian O’Neill Poised for Armagh Return Ahead of Crucial League Run-In

Rian O’Neill is set to rejoin the Armagh panel as the All-Ireland champions prepare for a critical stage of their season. The Crossmaglen star, who stepped away from the squad before the league campaign began, has now committed to making a return.

O’Neill Ready to Bolster Armagh’s Title Defence

Manager Kieran McGeeney had previously stated that O’Neill was “taking some time for himself,” but it now appears the influential forward is ready to reintegrate into the squad. His return comes at a vital juncture, with Armagh struggling in the Allianz Football League.

The Orchard County have managed just one win from their opening four matches, leaving them under pressure heading into a make-or-break clash with Dublin at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds this weekend. However, the upcoming fixture may come too soon for O’Neill’s involvement.

Targeting a Championship Impact

While his return will be a major boost for Armagh, McGeeney and his management team will be more focused on having O’Neill fully fit for the Ulster Championship. The defending All-Ireland champions begin their provincial campaign against Antrim in April, and O’Neill’s presence could be crucial as they aim for back-to-back titles.

He could also feature in the latter stages of the league, particularly in their early March fixture against Kerry. With Armagh looking to recover from their sluggish start, O’Neill’s return offers renewed hope for another strong championship push.

