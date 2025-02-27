Dublin Face All-Ireland Champions Armagh in Key Allianz League Clash

📍 Match Details:

🗓️ Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

⏰ Time: 7:35 PM

🏟️ Venue: BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh

📺 TV: Live on RTÉ

Dublin Look to Extend Strong Start to League Campaign

Dublin head to Armagh this weekend aiming for their third win of the Allianz Football League. Dessie Farrell’s men have impressed so far, bouncing back from a Round 2 loss to Donegal with wins over Kerry and Derry.

🔹 Key Performers for Dublin

• Seán Bugler led the scoring in last weekend’s victory over Derry, notching six points.

• Niall Scully struck the net in the 22nd minute, setting Dublin on course for a dominant win.

• Conor Tyrell & Lorcan O’Dell both found the net early in the second half to put the game beyond doubt.

• Con O’Callaghan chipped in with four points, while his brother Niall O’Callaghan put in a solid performance.

With new faces blending well with seasoned stars, Farrell will be eager for another strong showing against the defending All-Ireland champions.

Armagh Seeking Consistency After Mixed League Results

Reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh have had a frustrating league campaign so far. Kieran McGeeney’s side secured a commanding eight-point win over Tyrone but have struggled for consistency, with defeats to Galway and Donegal followed by a draw against Mayo last weekend.

🔸 Key Armagh Players to Watch

• Paddy Burns hit the net in the 15th minute against Mayo, giving Armagh a five-point lead at the time.

• Conor Turbitt, Rory Grugan & Ethan Rafferty have provided crucial scores throughout the league.

• Stefan Campbell was vital in halting Mayo’s comeback last weekend.

Armagh will be determined to use home advantage to kickstart their campaign and challenge Dublin for the points.

🔢 Dublin v Armagh – Recent Allianz League Meetings

📅 2022 (Croke Park): Dublin 1-13 (16) | Armagh 2-15 (21)

📅 2012 (Croke Park): Dublin 4-17 (29) | Armagh 1-10 (13)

📅 2011 (Athletic Grounds): Armagh 1-11 (14) | Dublin 2-12 (18)

With both teams eager to climb the Division 1 table, expect a fiercely contested encounter in Armagh this Saturday night.

