HomeRacing irishVideo Replays - State Man and Ballyburn Secure Grade 1 Double
Racing irish

Video Replays – State Man and Ballyburn Secure Grade 1 Double

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0
State Man and Paul Townend won the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

State Man and Ballyburn Secure Grade 1 Double, Breaking Mullins’ Record

State Man and Ballyburn achieved a Grade 1 double for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend at the Punchestown Festival, marking a significant milestone. Ballyburn’s victory in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle set a new record of 4,378 winners saddled worldwide, surpassing the previous record held by Dermot Weld as the winning-most Irish-based trainer.

Mullins Sets New World Record for Grade 1 Wins in a Season

Mullins also extended his world record for Grade 1 wins in a season to 37. Meanwhile, Townend closed the gap in the race for the champion jockey title to just four wins. Townend’s tally of 119 winners also marked a personal best.

Thrilling Performances from State Man and Ballyburn

State Man delivered one of his best performances in the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle, completing the Cheltenham/Punchestown double and tying Mullins with Weld’s record. Ballyburn’s triumph in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham saw him outpace a top-class field, showcasing his prowess.

Townend Praises State Man’s Talent

Townend spoke highly of State Man, stating, “He’s a star, isn’t he? I love riding him because he’s so simple.” He continued, “He’s just a very good horse.” Mullins echoed Townend’s sentiment, praising State Man’s toughness and consistency in delivering winning performances.

Mullins Reflects on Breaking Weld’s Record

Mullins expressed his admiration for Dermot Weld’s pioneering career and noted the honor of being in the same league. He said, “(It’s) fantastic to be up there alongside Dermot Weld. Dermot’s record is unbelievable.” Mullins hopes to break the record later in the week, recognizing that records are made to be surpassed.

O’Connor’s Double Victory and Cromwell’s Success

Derek O’Connor showcased his exceptional skills with a double win on the card, including a victory in the Event Power Champion Hunters’ Chase. Gavin Cromwell also secured a significant win with Brides Hill in the Grade 2 Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares’ Chase, continuing his successful season.

Exciting Finishes in Novice Handicap and Hunters Chase

In the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase, Hgranca De Thaix wore down the pace-setting favorite to secure a win, while Private Ryan stayed on strongest to triumph in the Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase for The Bishopscourt Cup.

These thrilling victories and milestones highlight the exceptional talent of Willie Mullins, Paul Townend, and the equine athletes they work with, showcasing the competitive spirit and skill in the world of racing.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
State Man lands Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie