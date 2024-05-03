Video Replays – State Man and Ballyburn Secure Grade 1 Double

State Man and Ballyburn Secure Grade 1 Double, Breaking Mullins’ Record

State Man and Ballyburn achieved a Grade 1 double for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend at the Punchestown Festival, marking a significant milestone. Ballyburn’s victory in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle set a new record of 4,378 winners saddled worldwide, surpassing the previous record held by Dermot Weld as the winning-most Irish-based trainer.

Mullins Sets New World Record for Grade 1 Wins in a Season

Mullins also extended his world record for Grade 1 wins in a season to 37. Meanwhile, Townend closed the gap in the race for the champion jockey title to just four wins. Townend’s tally of 119 winners also marked a personal best.

Ballyburn wins the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle! 🏆 And record-breaking Willie Mullins becomes the winning-most trainer in Irish racing history 👏👏 An incredible achievement! @punchestownrace | @WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend pic.twitter.com/n2keUL86Fc — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 3, 2024

Thrilling Performances from State Man and Ballyburn

State Man delivered one of his best performances in the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle, completing the Cheltenham/Punchestown double and tying Mullins with Weld’s record. Ballyburn’s triumph in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham saw him outpace a top-class field, showcasing his prowess.

Townend Praises State Man’s Talent

Townend spoke highly of State Man, stating, “He’s a star, isn’t he? I love riding him because he’s so simple.” He continued, “He’s just a very good horse.” Mullins echoed Townend’s sentiment, praising State Man’s toughness and consistency in delivering winning performances.

🏆 TEN GRADE ONES FOR STATE MAN 🏆@WillieMullinsNH's star hurdler wins the Boodles Champion Hurdle at the @punchestownrace Festival to cap a perfect season 👏 What a horse 🙌 @PTownend pic.twitter.com/Kegf39egIK — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 3, 2024

Mullins Reflects on Breaking Weld’s Record

Mullins expressed his admiration for Dermot Weld’s pioneering career and noted the honor of being in the same league. He said, “(It’s) fantastic to be up there alongside Dermot Weld. Dermot’s record is unbelievable.” Mullins hopes to break the record later in the week, recognizing that records are made to be surpassed.

O’Connor’s Double Victory and Cromwell’s Success

Derek O’Connor showcased his exceptional skills with a double win on the card, including a victory in the Event Power Champion Hunters’ Chase. Gavin Cromwell also secured a significant win with Brides Hill in the Grade 2 Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares’ Chase, continuing his successful season.

Exciting Finishes in Novice Handicap and Hunters Chase

In the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase, Hgranca De Thaix wore down the pace-setting favorite to secure a win, while Private Ryan stayed on strongest to triumph in the Stanley Asphalt Hunters Chase for The Bishopscourt Cup.

🗣️"I love him…he's just so straightforward."@PTownend pays tribute to State Man, a "special" horse who recorded his fifth Grade One of the season in the Boodles Champion Hurdle at the @punchestownrace Festival 👏@WillieMullinsNH | @irishkor pic.twitter.com/foCqp1Y6GT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 3, 2024

These thrilling victories and milestones highlight the exceptional talent of Willie Mullins, Paul Townend, and the equine athletes they work with, showcasing the competitive spirit and skill in the world of racing.

