State Man lands Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

State Man (2/7f), winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, added the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown to his haul this evening.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-handled favourite in the four-runner race, ran out a two length winner over Irish Point (7/2), who lead for most of the two-mile contest.

State Man, a seven-year-old son of Doctor Dino, had tracked the leader for most of the way, before leading approaching the final flight of hurdles.

Irish Point and Jack Kennedy made little impression on the eventual winner after the last hurdle, while Colonel Mustard (20/1) came home third, 20 lengths further back.

