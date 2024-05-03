HomeNewsState Man lands Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown
State Man lands Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
State Man and Paul Townend won the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

State Man (2/7f), winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, added the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown to his haul this evening.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the Willie Mullins-handled favourite in the four-runner race, ran out a two length winner over Irish Point (7/2), who lead for most of the two-mile contest.

State Man, a seven-year-old son of Doctor Dino, had tracked the leader for most of the way, before leading approaching the final flight of hurdles.

Irish Point and Jack Kennedy made little impression on the eventual winner after the last hurdle, while Colonel Mustard (20/1) came home third, 20 lengths further back.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Munster Football Final 2024 Preview and Team News – Kerry v Clare
