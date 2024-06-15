Weekend GAA Fixtures & Live Scores – Gaelic Football & Hurling

Stay updated with the latest GAA scores and starting teams on Irishscores.com

Saturday, 15 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Derry vs Westmeath

Venue: Pairc Esler

Pairc Esler Time: 7pm

7pm Live on: GAAGO

Overview:

A draw will secure Westmeath a place in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, while Derry needs a win. Derry has struggled in recent matches, conceding nine goals in three games, but hopes the return of Eoin McEvoy will stabilize their defense. Westmeath remains unchanged from their strong performance against Galway.

Starting Teams:

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Conor McCluskey, Christopher McKaigue, Diarmuid Baker; Ciaran McFaul, Eoin McEvoy, Donncha Gilmore; Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers; Ethan Doherty, Emmett Bradley, Paul Cassidy; Eunan Mulholland, Shane McGuigan, Lachlan Murray. Subs: Ryan Scullion, Martin Bradley, Declan Cassidy, Conor Doherty, Mark Doherty, Shea Downey, Ruairi Forbes, Danny McDermott, Cahir McMonagle, Cormac Murphy, Niall Toner.

Roscommon vs Cavan

Venue: Glennon Bros Pearse Park

Glennon Bros Pearse Park Time: 5pm

Overview:

Both teams are fighting for a place in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. Roscommon’s superior scoring difference means a draw will suffice, but Cavan needs a win.

Starting Teams:

Roscommon: C Carroll; N Higgins, B Stack, R Dolan; D Murray, R Fallon, E McCormack; E Smith, U Harney; D Ruane, D Murtagh, S Cunnane; D Cregg, C Cox, D Smith.

Donegal vs Clare

Venue: Castlebar

Castlebar Time: 3pm

Overview:

Donegal needs a win to secure a place in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, while Clare needs a win and a Tyrone win over Cork to advance.

Starting Teams:

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan; Ciaran Moore, Michael Langan; Shane O Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Daire Ó Baoill; Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Niall O Donnell. Subs: Daithí MacRoibeard, Kevin McGettigan, Stephen McMenamin, Odhran Doherty, Conor O’Donnell, Jeaic MacCeallbhuí, Hugh McFadden, Aaron Doherty, Jamie Brennan, Domhnall MacGiolla Bhride, Cathal MacAonghása.

Tyrone vs Cork

Venue: Tullamore

Tullamore Time: 3pm

3pm Live on: GAAGO

Overview:

Cork needs a win or a draw to secure top spot in Group 3 and a direct route to the quarter-finals. Tyrone needs a win to secure at least a place in the preliminary quarter-finals.

Starting Teams:

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Aidan Clarke; Kieran McGeary, Matthew Donnelly, Niall Devlin; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Ciaran Daly, Ruari Canavan, Michael O’Neill; Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Sean O’Donnell. Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Frank Burns, Ronan Cassidy, Ben Cullen, Peter Harte, Nathan McCarron, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Shea O’Hare, Cormac Quinn, Tiernan Quinn.

Sunday, 16 June

All-Ireland SFC Round 3

Dublin vs Mayo

Venue: Dr Hyde Park

Dr Hyde Park Time: 3.45pm

3.45pm Live on: RTE

Overview:

Both teams are undefeated, and this match will decide who tops the group and goes directly to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Dublin’s superior scoring difference means a draw will suffice for them.

Starting Teams:

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Daire Newcombe; Brian Howard, John Small, Seán Bugler; Brian Fenton, Killian McGinnis; Niall Scully, Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny; Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion. Subs: David O’Hanlon, Colm Basquel, Theo Clancy, Tom Lahiff, Seán MacMahon, Jack McCaffrey, James McCarthy, Greg McEneaney, Ross McGarry, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Lorcan O’Dell.

Monaghan vs Meath

Venue: Kingspan Breffni

Kingspan Breffni Time: 3pm

3pm Live on: GAAGO

Overview:

A win or a draw for Monaghan will secure their place in the preliminary quarter-finals, but Meath needs a win to advance.

Starting Teams:

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Ryan Wylie, Killian Lavelle, Jason Irwin; Ryan McAnespie, Ryan O’Toole, Conor McCarthy; Gary Mohan, Joel Wilson; Stephen O’Hanlon, Micheál Bannigan, Michael Hamill; Ciaran McNulty, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus. Subs: Darren McDonnell, Colm Lennon, Stephen Mooney, Kevin Loughran, Darragh Treanor, David Garland, Micheál McCarville, Andrew Woods, Barry McBennett, Sean Jones, Thomas McPhillips.

Louth vs Kerry

Venue: Portlaoise

Portlaoise Time: 3pm

Overview:

Both teams are already through to the knock-out phase and this match will decide who tops the group and proceeds directly to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Kerry defeated Louth by 28 points when they met at this juncture of last year’s championship, but a tighter game is expected this time around.

Kerry make three changes to the team that beat Meath in their last game with Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley and Dara Moynihan coming into the XV.

Louth make two changes to the side that drew with Monaghan in Round 2 with Paul Matthews and Ciaran Byrne coming into the starting XV.

Starting Teams:

Louth: Niall McDonnell; Donal McKenny, Dan Corcoran, Peter Lynch; Conall McKeever, Anthony Williams, Craig Lennon; Tommy Durnin, Bevan Duffy; Paul Mathews, Ciaran Keenan, Conor Grimes; Ryan Burns, Sam Mulroy, Ciaran Byrne. Subs: Craig Lynch, Chris O’Neill, Peter McStravick, Liam Jackson, Dermot Campbell, Ciaran Murphy, Sean Marry, Leonard Grey, Tadhg McDonnell, Conor Early, Tom Jackson.

Galway vs Armagh

Venue: Markievicz Park

Markievicz Park Time: 1.45pm

1.45pm Live on: RTE

Overview:

Both Galway and Armagh have two wins from two so this game will decide who tops the group and proceeds directly to the quarter-finals. A draw will suffice for Armagh as they have a superior scoring difference.

The Tribesmen are strengthened by the return of Sean Kelly and Robert Finnerty but Damien Comer is still ruled out through injury.

Armagh have a lot of momentum after a big win over Derry and make two changes to the team that won that day with Ciaran Higgins and Andrew Murnin coming into the starting XV.

Starting Teams:

Galway: Connor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Liam Silke; Paul Conroy, Sean Kelly; Matthew Tierney, John Maher, Cein Darcy; Robert Finnerty, Shane Walsh, Cillian McDaid. Subs: Conor Flaherty, Séan Mulkerrin, Eoghan Kelly, Daniel Ó Flaherty, Kieran Molloy, Cian Hernon, Patrick Egan, Cathal Sweeney, Johnny Heaney, Tomo Culhane, Liam Ó Conghaile.

