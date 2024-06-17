HomeGAAGAA Fixtures and Stsrt times - Preliminary Quarter-Finals: Mayo vs. Derry Highlights...
GAA Fixtures and Stsrt times – Preliminary Quarter-Finals: Mayo vs. Derry Highlights Draw

Expect no quarter asked and no quarter given as Galway and Kerry do battle again on Sunday. Photo credit: Shane Tighe

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Finals: Mayo v Derry Highlights Draw

Mayo is set to face Derry in a standout match following the draw for the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals. Kevin McStay’s team narrowly missed a win against Dublin in their recent Group 2 match, with Cormac Costello’s last-minute point relegating Mayo to the preliminary round.

Their upcoming opponents, league champions Derry, ended a losing streak by defeating Westmeath with a four-point lead in Newry, keeping their championship hopes alive.

In other matchups, Connacht champions Galway, who drew with Armagh, will host Monaghan, who triumphed over Meath in Kingspan Breffni. Tyrone will play at home against Roscommon, who secured their first championship win against Cavan. Additionally, Louth will face Cork in an all-Division 2 clash, with Ger Brennan’s team set to choose a home venue.

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final Draw:

– Mayo v Derry
– Louth v Cork
– Tyrone v Roscommon
– Galway v Monaghan

Games will be played on the weekend of 22/23 June.

Saturday June 22

All-Ireland SHC Quarter-Finals

Dublin v Cork, FBD Semple Stadium, 1.15pm, RTE

Clare v Wexford, FBD Semple Stadium, 3.15pm, RTE

Sunday June 23

Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

Antrim v Laois, Croke Park, 2pm, RTE

Down v Sligo, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE

**The All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-Final fixtures will be confirmed later today.

 

