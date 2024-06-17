HomeGAAGalway Football Senior, Intermediate & Junior Championship 2024 Groups Draw
GAA

Galway Football Senior, Intermediate & Junior Championship 2024 Groups Draw

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
38

Galway Football Senior, Intermediate & Junior Championship 2024 Draw Preview

The Galway football season is set to be thrilling with the Bon Secours Senior, Peter Curran Electric Ltd Intermediate, and OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championships 2024. From established clubs like Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough to rising teams such as Annaghdown and Barna, each group promises intense competition and exciting matches.

Bon Secours Senior Football Championship 2024

Group 1:

  • Mountbellew/Moylough
  • Salthill/Knocknacarra
  • Caherlistrane
  • Naomh Anna Leitir Moir

Group 2:

  • Maigh Cuilinn
  • Dunmore MacHales
  • St. James
  • Monivea/Abbey

Group 3:

  • Corofin
  • Oughterard
  • Tuam Stars
  • Claregalway

Group 4:

  • Milltown
  • Killannin
  • Annaghdown
  • Barna

Peter Curran Electric Ltd Intermediate Football Championship 2024

Group 1:

  • Kilconly
  • Oileáin Árann
  • St. Brendan’s
  • Clifden

Group 2:

  • An Spidéal
  • St. Gabriel’s
  • Corofin
  • Williamstown

Group 3:

  • St. Michael’s
  • Oranmore/Maree
  • Menlough
  • Glenamaddy

Group 4:

  • Cortoon Shamrocks
  • Kilkerrin/Clonberne
  • Caltra
  • Mícheál Breathnach

OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship 2024

Junior 1 – North:

  • Headford
  • Ballinasloe
  • Athenry
  • Killererin

Junior 1 – West:

  • Renvyle
  • Fr. Griffin’s/Éire Og
  • An Cheathru Rua
  • Clonbur
  • Carna-Caiseal

Junior 2 – North:

  • Annaghdown
  • Corofin
  • Mountbellew/Moylough
  • Tuam Stars

Junior 2 – West:

  • St. Michael’s
  • Salthill/Knocknacarra
  • Claregalway
  • Barna
  • Maigh Cuilinn

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
GAA Fixtures and Stsrt times – Preliminary Quarter-Finals: Mayo vs. Derry Highlights Draw
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie