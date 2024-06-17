Galway Football Senior, Intermediate & Junior Championship 2024 Draw Preview
The Galway football season is set to be thrilling with the Bon Secours Senior, Peter Curran Electric Ltd Intermediate, and OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championships 2024. From established clubs like Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough to rising teams such as Annaghdown and Barna, each group promises intense competition and exciting matches.
Bon Secours Senior Football Championship 2024
Group 1:
- Mountbellew/Moylough
- Salthill/Knocknacarra
- Caherlistrane
- Naomh Anna Leitir Moir
Group 2:
- Maigh Cuilinn
- Dunmore MacHales
- St. James
- Monivea/Abbey
Group 3:
- Corofin
- Oughterard
- Tuam Stars
- Claregalway
Group 4:
- Milltown
- Killannin
- Annaghdown
- Barna
Peter Curran Electric Ltd Intermediate Football Championship 2024
Group 1:
- Kilconly
- Oileáin Árann
- St. Brendan’s
- Clifden
Group 2:
- An Spidéal
- St. Gabriel’s
- Corofin
- Williamstown
Group 3:
- St. Michael’s
- Oranmore/Maree
- Menlough
- Glenamaddy
Group 4:
- Cortoon Shamrocks
- Kilkerrin/Clonberne
- Caltra
- Mícheál Breathnach
OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Championship 2024
Junior 1 – North:
- Headford
- Ballinasloe
- Athenry
- Killererin
Junior 1 – West:
- Renvyle
- Fr. Griffin’s/Éire Og
- An Cheathru Rua
- Clonbur
- Carna-Caiseal
Junior 2 – North:
- Annaghdown
- Corofin
- Mountbellew/Moylough
- Tuam Stars
Junior 2 – West:
- St. Michael’s
- Salthill/Knocknacarra
- Claregalway
- Barna
- Maigh Cuilinn