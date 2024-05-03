HomeGAAMunster Football Final 2024 Preview and Team News - Kerry v Clare
Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Preview and Team News – Kerry v Clare

The Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final brings a thrilling matchup between Kerry and Clare for the second successive year. Last year’s final saw a dominant performance from Kerry, who secured a 14-point victory over Clare. As the teams prepare to face off again, all eyes are on whether Clare can turn the tables or if Kerry will continue their streak of success.

Match Background

Kerry and Clare both arrive at the final following strong performances in their respective semi-final matches. Kerry triumphed over Cork with a score of 0-18 to 1-12, while Clare defeated Waterford with a commanding 2-20 to 1-9 victory.

The historical records between the two teams show a distinct advantage for Kerry. In their last 10 championship meetings, Kerry has won all of the matches, and their last five Munster final meetings have also gone in Kerry’s favor.

Key Statistics

– **Last Championship Win:** Clare’s last championship win over Kerry occurred in the 1992 Munster final.
– **Munster Final Meetings:** The teams have met 13 times in the Munster finals, with Kerry winning 12 and Clare only winning once.
– **Kerry’s Munster Dominance:** Kerry hasn’t lost a Munster final since being defeated by Cork in 2008.
– **Managerial Experience:** Kerry manager Jack O’Connor enters his tenth Munster final, having won six of his previous nine finals and leading Kildare to the 2021 Leinster final.
– **League Performance:** Kerry finished third in Division 1 of this year’s Allianz League, while Clare was third in Division 3.
– **Recent Meetings:** Kerry’s victories over Clare in their last five championship games have seen an average winning margin of 12.4 points.

Team News

Kerry and Clare will be looking to field their strongest lineups for the final. Both teams have experienced players and rising stars who have the potential to make a significant impact on the game.

Kerry’s strength lies in their strong offensive play, particularly from key players like David Clifford and Sean O’Shea. Their solid defense, anchored by the likes of Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley, will pose a challenge for Clare’s attack.

Clare, on the other hand, will rely on players like Emmet McMahon and Aaron Griffin to lead their offensive efforts. Defensively, they will look to players like Cillian Brennan and Cillian Rouine to keep Kerry’s forwards in check.

Both teams are expected to deliver a competitive and high-energy game, with Kerry’s experience and recent success giving them the edge. However, Clare’s desire to break their losing streak against Kerry and claim their first Munster title since 1992 could provide the motivation they need to challenge the reigning champions.

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship – Clare Team:

1. **Stephen Ryan**
2. **Manus Doherty**
3. **Cillian Brennan**
4. **Ronan Lanigan**
5. **Alan Sweeney**
6. **Cillian Rouine**
7. **Ikem Ugweru**
8. **Darragh Bohannon**
9. **Brian McNamara**
10. **Daniel Walsh**
11. **Dermot Coughlan**
12. **Gavin Murray**
13. **Emmet McMahon**
14. **Aaron Griffin**
15. **Ciarán Downes**
16. **Tristan O’Callaghan**
17. **Michéal Garry**
18. **Darren Nagle**
19. **Mark McInerney**
20. **Cormac Murray**
21. **Fergal Ginnane**
22. **James Curran**
23. **Diarmuid O’Donnell**
24. **Joe McGann**
25. **Jamie Stack**
26. **Tom McDonald**

Munster GAA Football Senior Championship – Kerry Team:

1. **Shane Murphy**
2. **Paul Murphy**
3. **Jason Foley**
4. **Tom O’Sullivan**
5. **Brian Ó Beaglaíoch**
6. **Tadhg Morley**
7. **Gavin White**
8. **Diarmuid O’Connor**
9. **Joe O’Connor**
10. **Dara Moynihan**
11. **Paudie Clifford**
12. **Cillian Burke**
13. **Tony Brosnan**
14. **David Clifford**
15. **Sean O’Shea**
16. **Shane Ryan**
17. **Sean O’Brien**
18. **Adrian Spillane**
19. **Barry Dan O’Sullivan**
20. **Dylan Casey**
21. **Paul Geaney**
22. **Stephen O’Brien**
23. **Mike Breen**
24. **Killian Spillane**
25. **Darragh Roche**
26. **Armin Heinrich**

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
