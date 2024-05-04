Grade 1 double for Townend and Mullins at Punchestown

Paul Townend achieved a Grade 1 double on the final day of Punchestown 2024, but it was not enough to prevent his great rival Jack Kennedy from being crowned Champion Jockey.

The Lisgoold, Co Cork rider won the Coolmore N.H. Sires Bolshoi Ballet Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle, as expected, aboard Lossiemouth (2/11f), who ends the season unbeaten.

She lead home a Closutton 1-2-3 with Gala Marceau runner-up under Danny Mullins, with Ashroe Diamond in her final career race, third for Patrick Mullins.

The six-time champion rider Paul Townend followed this up two races later when Kargese (9/4f) came swiftly on the stands’ side to claim the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle, both successes for champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Bottler’secret was second for Gavin Cromwell and Seán Flanagan, with Nurburgring next home for J.J. Slevin and Joseph O’Brien.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com