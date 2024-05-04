HomeNewsGrade 1 double for Townend and Mullins at Punchestown
NewsRacingRacing irish

Grade 1 double for Townend and Mullins at Punchestown

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Lossiemouth, Paul Townend and Willie Mullins surrounded by winning connections and sponsors. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Paul Townend achieved a Grade 1 double on the final day of Punchestown 2024, but it was not enough to prevent his great rival Jack Kennedy from being crowned Champion Jockey.

The Lisgoold, Co Cork rider won the Coolmore N.H. Sires Bolshoi Ballet Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle, as expected, aboard Lossiemouth (2/11f), who ends the season unbeaten.

She lead home a Closutton 1-2-3 with Gala Marceau runner-up under Danny Mullins, with Ashroe Diamond in her final career race, third for Patrick Mullins.

The six-time champion rider Paul Townend followed this up two races later when Kargese (9/4f) came swiftly on the stands’ side to claim the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle, both successes for champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Bottler’secret was second for Gavin Cromwell and Seán Flanagan, with Nurburgring next home for J.J. Slevin and Joseph O’Brien.

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Video Replays – State Man and Ballyburn Secure Grade 1 Double
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie