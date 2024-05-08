The must watch sports events this year for Irish sports fans

There aren’t many countries that are more passionate than Ireland. They’ve got some of the strongest and most loyal fanbases in the world.

When it comes to sport in Ireland, there may be some sports in Ireland that people either haven’t watched or are unaware of. However, for Irish sports fans, these events are the highlight of their days and look forward all week to watching these.

Known for their luck, the Irish have been known to pull something out of the bag when things look bleak. One way you can channel your inner Irish luck is through play slot machine online, hoping you can be just like the Irish.

In this article we’ll be taking a look at some of the must watch sports events for Irish fans, what they can expect and when they’re on.

1. Ireland National football team – Nations League

Originally thought of as a polished friendly tournament, the Nations League has flourished into a fully formed worldwide tournament. In the Nations League, teams will battle it out in a tournament to be crowned champions, with teams required to progress through the group stages first and then head into the knockout rounds.

Why is the Nation’s league important? Not only are the cash incentives to qualifying and winning. If you’re lucky enough to win the tournament, you’re guaranteed a place in the next World Cup, something every footballing nation wants to be a part of it.

The last time the Republic of Ireland qualified for the World cup was all the way back in 2002, and that was only the third time they’d qualified. This shows how important the Nations League can be for Ireland and their dreams of getting to the biggest stage in world football.

2. Irish open golf championship

Dating back to the 1920’s, the Irish Open is one of the most anticipated golf tournaments of the year. This year’s Irish Open is being held at the Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle, Northern Ireland and is set to feature a number ofgolfing stars such as a return to home soil in Rory Mcllroy.

Teeing off on 11th September and running all the way to the 15th, it’s set to be an action packed few days of ups, downsand surprises. If golf is your thing, then this is definitely oneto see. Tickets are still on sale if you fancy being there in person and there are multiple different options available to choose from.

3. Dublin horse show

Between the 14th and 18th of August, the Dublin Horse showopens its doors to fans from all over to come and watch one of the best horse shows of the year. With numerous different classes available throughout the 4 days including showing class, performance class and show jumping class.

If you’re looking for something to do throughout August and you’ve got an interest in horses, then this isn’t something you want to miss!

Who doesn’t love watching horse racing? Whether you’re picking your winner based on statistics or just that you like the name, it’s something everyone can get involved in.

The Galway Races are no different, running from the 29th ofJuly to the 4th of August, and with more than 100,000 people set to attend, it’s sure to be a great few day. Whether you’re into horse racing or not, you can’t deny it’s a great day out and something anyone can enjoy.

5. Dublin Marathon

Once a year, hundreds of people from across the country come to Dublin to take part in the famous Dublin marathon. Due to take place on 27th October starting at 8:45am, there are numerous categories to either take part in or support, such as the race series, charities race, and the good for age category. Getting down to support people running for good causes is a great way to get out and help others.

6. Aer Lingus College Football Classic

A true classic in the world of American football, the Aer Lingus College Football classic kicks off on the 24th of August at the Aviva Stadium featuring a battle between Georgia Tech and Florida State. Each year teams from America fly over for the annual classic showdown to see who can be crowned champions.

If you’re a fan of American football and are in Ireland in August, this is definitely a touchdown you don’t want to miss.

Ireland has a deep rich history when it comes to sport, and something fans take very seriously. However, choosing which sporting events to go to and which ones to miss can be a real challenge.

Hopefully after reading through the above list, we’ve helped you in making that decision.

Which sporting events will you be attending this year?

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com