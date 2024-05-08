HomeOther SportsThe must watch sports events this year for Irish sports fans
Other Sports

The must watch sports events this year for Irish sports fans

Declan Connor
By Declan Connor
0
0
State Man and Paul Townend won the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

There aren’t many countries that are more passionate than Ireland. They’ve got some of the strongest and most loyal fanbases in the world.

When it comes to sport in Ireland, there may be some sports in Ireland that people either haven’t watched or are unaware of. However, for Irish sports fans, these events are the highlight of their days and look forward all week to watching these.

Known for their luck, the Irish have been known to pull something out of the bag when things look bleak. One way you can channel your inner Irish luck is through play slot machine online, hoping you can be just like the Irish.

In this article we’ll be taking a look at some of the must watch sports events for Irish fans, what they can expect and when they’re on.

1. Ireland National football team – Nations League

Originally thought of as a polished friendly tournament, the Nations League has flourished into a fully formed worldwide tournament. In the Nations League, teams will battle it out in a tournament to be crowned champions, with teams required to progress through the group stages first and then head into the knockout rounds.

Why is the Nation’s league important? Not only are the cash incentives to qualifying and winning. If you’re lucky enough to win the tournament, you’re guaranteed a place in the next World Cup, something every footballing nation wants to be a part of it.

The last time the Republic of Ireland qualified for the World cup was all the way back in 2002, and that was only the third time they’d qualified. This shows how important the Nations League can be for Ireland and their dreams of getting to the biggest stage in world football.

2. Irish open golf championship

Dating back to the 1920’s, the Irish Open is one of the most anticipated golf tournaments of the year. This year’s Irish Open is being held at the Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle, Northern Ireland and is set to feature a number ofgolfing stars such as a return to home soil in Rory Mcllroy.

Teeing off on 11th September and running all the way to the 15th, it’s set to be an action packed few days of ups, downsand surprises. If golf is your thing, then this is definitely oneto see. Tickets are still on sale if you fancy being there in person and there are multiple different options available to choose from.

3. Dublin horse show

Between the 14th and 18th of August, the Dublin Horse showopens its doors to fans from all over to come and watch one of the best horse shows of the year. With numerous different classes available throughout the 4 days including showing class, performance class and show jumping class.

If you’re looking for something to do throughout August and you’ve got an interest in horses, then this isn’t something you want to miss!

4. Galway Races

Who doesn’t love watching horse racing? Whether you’re picking your winner based on statistics or just that you like the name, it’s something everyone can get involved in.

The Galway Races are no different, running from the 29th ofJuly to the 4th of August, and with more than 100,000 people set to attend, it’s sure to be a great few day. Whether you’re into horse racing or not, you can’t deny it’s a great day out and something anyone can enjoy.

5. Dublin Marathon

Once a year, hundreds of people from across the country come to Dublin to take part in the famous Dublin marathon. Due to take place on 27th October starting at 8:45am, there are numerous categories to either take part in or support, such as the race series, charities race, and the good for age category. Getting down to support people running for good causes is a great way to get out and help others.

6. Aer Lingus College Football Classic

A true classic in the world of American football, the Aer Lingus College Football classic kicks off on the 24th of August at the Aviva Stadium featuring a battle between Georgia Tech and Florida State. Each year teams from America fly over for the annual classic showdown to see who can be crowned champions.

If you’re a fan of American football and are in Ireland in August, this is definitely a touchdown you don’t want to miss.

Ireland has a deep rich history when it comes to sport, and something fans take very seriously. However, choosing which sporting events to go to and which ones to miss can be a real challenge.

Hopefully after reading through the above list, we’ve helped you in making that decision.

Which sporting events will you be attending this year?

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of URC and Champions Cup matches on TV – BBC, Sky, RTE, Virgin & TG4
Declan Connor
Declan Connor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

TechyList on Touchdown in Dublin: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ambitious NFL Game in 2025
JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie