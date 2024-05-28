Aidan Morgan to Join Ulster Rugby Until June 2026

Ulster Rugby is pleased to announce the signing of fly-half Aidan Morgan, who will join the club until at least June 2026.

The Auckland-born playmaker, who turns 23 next month, is Irish-qualified through his Belfast-born grandfather. Morgan will make the move to Belfast this summer on a two-year contract.

Morgan, who represented New Zealand at the U20s level, first gained attention during the 2019 school campaign, helping Kings College win its first Auckland Schools championship title in over a decade. He was then developed through the Hurricanes Academy.

Currently playing for the Hurricanes, Morgan has earned 23 caps over three seasons in Super Rugby, becoming known for his energetic and competitive style of play at fly-half.

Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, commented on the signing:

“As part of our recruitment process, we explored various options to align with our short-term needs and long-term ambitions. Aidan brings a mix of youth, competitiveness, and high energy, which aligns with our strategic objectives. His maturity as a fly-half and being Irish-qualified with Ulster roots is a significant advantage.

“We’re excited for Aidan to develop with this talented squad under Richie’s leadership, and I’m confident he will make the province proud.”

Aidan Morgan expressed his enthusiasm for the move:

“I’m really looking forward to moving to Belfast this summer and representing Ulster, the birthplace of my grandfather. Ulster has a rich history, and I’m excited to experience the atmosphere at Kingspan Stadium. I’m eager to join a talented team and play in front of passionate supporters.

“It’s a great time to be joining Ulster, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s future under Richie and the coaching team’s vision.”

Morgan’s signing is anticipated to add depth and dynamism to Ulster Rugby’s squad as they aim for success in the coming seasons.

