Galway Swimming Club to Host Longest Day Swim 2024

On June 22, 2024, Galway Swimming Club proudly presents the Longest Day Swim 2024, a charity river swim offering participants a unique chance to swim down the picturesque River Corrib. Swimmers will pass iconic Galway landmarks, including the University of Galway, Menlo Castle, Steamboat Quay, and swim under the Quincentennial Bridge, providing a distinct perspective of the city.

Since its inaugural event in 2019, the Longest Day Swim has grown significantly and is now a major event on the Galway Open Water Swimming Calendar. The race has attracted notable competitors, including former US Olympic swimmers Gunnar Bentz, Peter Vanderkaay, and Davis Tarwater. The event is celebrated for its charitable contributions and welcoming atmosphere.

**Event Details:**

The Longest Day Swim is a timed, open water river swim for participants over 18, catering to all levels of open water swimmers and triathletes, from casual swimmers to elite athletes. The event promotes the physical and mental health benefits of swimming while raising funds for this year’s charity partner, Claddagh Watch.

Two swim distances are available, each with Male/Female and Skins/Suits categories:
– **4km swim** starting at Glenlo Abbey.
– **2.5km swim** starting at the slip in Dangan.

Swimmers will navigate the River Corrib from their starting points to the finish line at Steamer’s Quay (Woodquay, just above the Salmon Weir).

**Swim Start Points:**
– **4K swim:** Glenlo Abbey Hotel [53°18’11.1″N 9°05’21.6″W](https://goo.gl/maps/axA9jwTUAeSz4vWq6)
– **2.5K swim:** NUIG Dangan [53°17’43.3″N 9°04’28.8″W](https://goo.gl/maps/3GzJUuXitq6e7wZr6)

**Finish Line:**
– **Commercial Boat Club:** Eircode: H91 FH61, Waterside, Woodquay, Galway [53°16’41.9″N 9°03’16.1″W](https://goo.gl/maps/umPU6znKFYsUR79S9)

**Entry Benefits:**
1. Participation in either the 2.5 km or 4 km races.
2. A GSC “Longest Day Swim” swimming hat.
3. A Longest Day Swim 2024 gift.
4. A goodie bag with water, fruit, etc.
5. Tasty food after your swim, with a chance to relax at the awards ceremony.
6. Support for GSC and Claddagh Watch charity.
7. Bragging rights for swimming the Corrib!

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a unique swim experience while supporting a great cause. Join us for the Longest Day Swim 2024!

REGISTRATION:

You can register at: https://www.galwayswimmingclub.ie/longest-day-swim

