Ireland Gears Up for World Rugby U20 Championship 2024: Fixtures and Kick-Off Times

Ireland’s U20 rugby team is set to compete in the highly anticipated World Rugby U20 Championship 2024, taking place in the Western Cape, South Africa from June 29 to July 19. This marks the 14th edition of the tournament and the second consecutive year it will be held in South Africa. Here’s a preview of Ireland’s fixtures and kick-off times for the championship.

Tournament Overview

The World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 will feature 12 of the world’s best teams competing across three venues: Cape Town Stadium, Danie Craven Stadium, and Athlone Stadium. The championship will kick off with defending champions France taking on debutants Spain. The event will also showcase new law amendments aimed at promoting an exciting and attacking style of rugby.

Key Highlights

– **First international competition** to feature fan-focused law changes.

– **Broadcasting**: Available globally via local partners and RugbyPass TV.

– **Tickets**: Available at ticketmaster.co.za.

Ireland’s Road to Glory

Ireland will face stiff competition in Pool B, starting their campaign against Italy, followed by matches against Georgia and Australia. The team will look to build on their recent performances and make a strong impact on the global stage.

World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 converted to Irish time (IST, which is UTC+1 in the summer):

Ireland’s Fixtures

**Saturday, June 29**

– **Ireland vs Italy**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

**Thursday, July 4**

– **Ireland vs Georgia**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

**Tuesday, July 9**

– **Ireland vs Australia**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

Other Fixtures

**Saturday, June 29**

– **France vs Spain**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **England vs Argentina**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **Australia vs Georgia**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **South Africa vs Fiji**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **Wales vs New Zealand**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

**Thursday, July 4**

– **Wales vs Spain**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **France vs New Zealand**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

– **Australia vs Italy**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

**Tuesday, July 9**

– **Argentina vs Fiji**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

– **France vs Wales**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **Georgia vs Italy**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

– **South Africa vs England**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **New Zealand vs Spain**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

**Sunday, July 14**

– **9th Place Semi-Final (Match 19)**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

– **5th Place Semi-Final (Match 22)**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **9th Place Semi-Final (Match 20)**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

– **Semi-Final 1 (Match 23)**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **5th Place Semi-Final (Match 21)**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Danie Craven Stadium, Burgersdorp, South Africa

– **Semi-Final 2 (Match 24)**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

**Friday, July 19**

– **11th Place Play-Off (Match 25)**

– **Kick-off**: 10:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **5th Place Play-Off (Match 28)**

– **Kick-off**: 12:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **9th Place Play-Off (Match 26)**

– **Kick-off**: 12:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **3rd Place Play-Off (Match 29)**

– **Kick-off**: 14:30 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **7th Place Play-Off (Match 27)**

– **Kick-off**: 15:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

– **Final (Match 30)**

– **Kick-off**: 17:00 (Irish Time)

– **Venue**: DHL Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa

