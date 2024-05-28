HomeRacing irishDramatic Drift of City of Troy in the 2024 Derby Market
Racing irish

Dramatic Drift of City of Troy in the 2024 Derby Market

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

The Dramatic Drift of City of Troy: A Pivotal Moment in the 2024 Derby Market

Aidan O’Brien’s prized colt, City of Troy, has recently experienced a significant drift in betting odds, creating a stir among racing enthusiasts and bettors alike. Once a formidable favorite, City of Troy has seen his odds lengthen from 3.2 to 4.5 on the Betfair Exchange in just a few hours. This sudden shift has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about his prospects in the upcoming 2024 Derby.

City of Troy’s Disappointing Performance in the 2000 Guineas

City of Troy’s performance in the 2000 Guineas was nothing short of disappointing. Despite being the race favorite and the top two-year-old of 2023, he finished at the tail end of the field. Aidan O’Brien, the esteemed Ballydoyle trainer, later acknowledged his role in the colt’s downfall, admitting that he might have placed undue pressure on City of Troy, treating him “like too much of a God” in the lead-up to Newmarket. This candid admission has only fueled doubts about the colt’s ability to maintain his form as a three-year-old.

Los Angeles: The Potential New Derby Favorite

The uncertainty surrounding City of Troy’s future has opened the door for his stablemate, Los Angeles, to potentially become the new Derby favorite. Should City of Troy’s drift continue, Los Angeles could assume the top spot before the race kicks off next Saturday. The shift in sentiment is not entirely surprising, given the skepticism about how well the progeny of Justify, City of Troy’s sire, can progress at three years old. The colt’s shattered confidence and underwhelming recent performance have further prompted punters to reconsider their bets.

Market Predictions: Coral’s Insight

Coral, a prominent bookmaker, has observed the market dynamics closely. They predict that City of Troy, who has long been at the forefront of the Derby market, could soon be overtaken if punters continue to place their bets on the colt’s key rivals. The current trend indicates a potential reshuffling of favorites, adding an intriguing layer of uncertainty to this year’s Derby.

Conclusion: The Unpredictable Nature of Horse Racing

In the high-stakes world of horse racing, where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye, the drift of City of Troy serves as a reminder of the sport’s unpredictable nature. As the Derby approaches, all eyes will be on the betting boards, watching to see if City of Troy can regain his footing or if a new favorite will emerge to claim the spotlight.

Stay updated on the latest 2024 Derby news and betting odds shifts, and follow the thrilling journey of City of Troy and his contenders as the race day draws near.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Ireland at U20 Rugby World Cup – Full Fixture List with Kick Off Times
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie