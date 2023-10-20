Rugby Weekend Preview: Fixtures, TV Schedule, and Betting Predictions

The rugby weekend is upon us, and fans are gearing up for an action-packed lineup of fixtures including the World Cup semi-finals.

In this article, we’ll provide you with a comprehensive overview of the key matches, their TV schedules, and our expected results, along with a touch of betting insight.

New Zealand vs. Argentina

Fixture: New Zealand vs. Argentina

Date & Time: Friday at 8pm

TV Channel: RTE 2

Bookies Odds: New Zealand -18 | Argentina +18

Expected Result: New Zealand -16

The All Blacks take on Argentina in a highly anticipated clash. Bookies favor New Zealand by 18 points, but we predict a more competitive game with the All Blacks winning by 16 points.

Zebre vs. Ulster

Fixture: Zebre vs. Ulster

Date & Time: Saturday at 1pm

TV Channel: Premier Sports

Bookies Odds: Zebre +15 | Ulster -15

Expected Result: Ulster -18

Zebre faces Ulster in what could be a thrilling contest. Ulster have a lot of players missing. The bookies expect Ulster to win by 15 points, but we believe Zebre wont put up a strong performance and lose by 18 points.

Connacht vs. Ospreys

Fixture: Connacht vs. Ospreys

Date & Time: Saturday at 3pm

TV Channel: TG 4

Bookies Odds: Connacht -11 | Ospreys +11

Expected Result: Connacht -22

Connacht takes on Ospreys, with the bookies favoring Connacht by 11 points. However, we anticipate a dominant performance by Connacht, resulting in a victory by 22pts.

Munster vs. Sharks

Fixture: Munster vs. Sharks

Date & Time: Saturday at 5:15pm

TV Channel: TG 4

Bookies Odds: Munster -12 | Sharks +12

Expected Result: Munster -14

Munster faces the Sharks, and the bookies predict a 12-point win for Munster. Our expectation is that Munster will perform well and secure a victory by 14pts.

South Africa vs. England

Fixture: South Africa vs. England

Date & Time: Saturday at 8pm

TV Channel: Virgin 1

Bookies Odds: South Africa -13 | England +13

Expected Result: South Africa -17

In a highly anticipated encounter, South Africa takes on England. Bookies favor South Africa by 13 points, but we predict a more significant victory for the Springboks with a 17-point victory.

Glasgow vs. Leinster

Fixture: Glasgow vs. Leinster

Date & Time: Sunday at 4pm

TV Channel: RTE 2

Bookies Odds: Glasgow +4 | Leinster -4

Expected Result: Glasgow -4

Glasgow battles Leinster, with bookies favoring Leinster by 4 points. Our expectation is a closely contested match with Glasgow winning by the same margin.

Conclusion

The rugby weekend promises to deliver an array of thrilling matches, and fans can catch the action on various TV channels. While the bookies have their predictions, our expected results offer an alternative perspective on how these fixtures might unfold. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the rugby extravaganza!

