It looks like Chelsea have finally got their man.

For the small fee of £115m, the Blues have agreed to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in a British record deal.

The fee means Chelsea will break the British record twice in 2023, following the £107m purchase of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

What a midfield partnership that could be.

But what do you think of Chelsea’s latest piece of transfer business? Is Caicedo needed at Stamford Bridge? And is he worth spending that much money on?

Liverpool fans, how do you feel about missing out on the Ecuador midfielder?

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi said he had “already forgotten” about Caicedo in his news conference before the Seagulls’ opening game against Luton.

“Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can’t buy our soul or spirit,” De Zerbi said.

Following his side’s 4-1 win, the Italian added: “He wants to leave.

“If Moises wants to leave then it is not on my focus. My focus is on my players and my work. What I can improve. If we win the next game, we will start very strong.”

