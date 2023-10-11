HomeRugbyRugby IrishIreland team to play New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup...
Ireland team to play New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final

By JoeNa Connacht
Back three stalwarts Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, and James Lowe retain their positions, joined by Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki in the midfield.

The experienced duo of Captain Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park reprise their roles as the half-back pairing.

The formidable pack features Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, with Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson forming the engine room. Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris complete the starting lineup for Ireland.

On the bench, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, and Jack Conan stand ready to reinforce the pack. Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, and potential Rugby World Cup debutant Jimmy O’Brien complete the dynamic match day 23.

Catch the action live on Virgin Media One in the Republic of Ireland and ITV1 in the United Kingdom.

Andy Farrell reveals insights into the Irish rugby squad’s fitness. Jimmy O’Brien, fully recovered from a shoulder injury, earns praise for versatility.

Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw, close to full fitness, James Ryan’s wrist procedure sets him and the two lads up for selection if there is a game next week.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup Quarter Final, Stade de France, Saturday, October 14, 8pm Irish Time)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(35)
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(20)
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(56)
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(51)
11. James Lowe (Leinster)(25)
10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) (Captain) (117)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(29)

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(58)
2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(20)
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(71)
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(45)
5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(78)
6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(100)
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(56)
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(35)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(25)
17. David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)(55)
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(35)
19. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(4)
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(40)
21. Conor Murray Munster/Garryowen)(111)
22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(9)
23. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas)(6).

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

