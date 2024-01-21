HomeGAAGlen Clinches All-Ireland Club Senior Football Title in Late Thriller
GAA

Glen Clinches All-Ireland Club Senior Football Title in Late Thriller

Glen emerged as the All-Ireland club senior football champions in a nail-biting encounter at Croke Park, securing a dramatic 2-10 to 1-12 victory against St Brigid’s. Overcoming the heartbreak of their defeat on the same stage the previous year, the Derry champions displayed resilience and determination, turning the tide in the final minutes of the game.

Late Drama Unfolds:

Trailing by four points with just six minutes remaining in challenging wet and windy conditions, Glen faced a daunting task. However, Michael Warnock’s crucial point provided a glimmer of hope before Conor Glass, the team’s talisman, seized an opportunity with a spectacular 30-meter drive into St Brigid’s net, leveling the score (watch the goal below).

Momentum Shifts with Glass’s Heroics:

Conor Glass’s remarkable goal proved to be the turning point for Glen. With newfound momentum, Malachy O’Rourke’s men pushed forward, and points from Emmett Bradley (free) and Conleth McGuckian in injury time propelled them to their club’s historic first Andy Merrigan Cup success.

St Brigid’s Dominance and Sudden Shift:

Throughout the match, St Brigid’s had the favorites on the backfoot, establishing an 0-8 to 0-4 lead. Jody McDermott’s 27th-minute goal leveled the score before Brian Derwin’s early second-half goal put St Brigid ahead by 1-8 to 1-5. Despite twice going four points ahead, the Connacht champions seemed on course for glory until Glass’s extraordinary strike altered the course of the game.

Final Whistle Triumph:

Glen’s late surge, fueled by Glass’s heroics and additional points from Bradley and McGuckian, culminated in the final whistle. The Derry champions, having faced adversity and trailed, celebrated their remarkable comeback to clinch the All-Ireland title.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

