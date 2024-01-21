Champions Cup last 16 and quarter-final draw plus fixtures dates

Exciting Road Ahead: Champions Cup Knockout Stage Takes Shape

As the dust settles on the Champions Cup pool stage, rugby enthusiasts eagerly await the knockout battles that will define the Round of 16, quarter-finals, and beyond. The updated tables now confirm the clubs that have successfully navigated through, with the knockout phase scheduled for the weekend of April 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Qualified Teams and Home Advantage:

The top four clubs in each pool have solidified their positions in the Round of 16. Home advantage becomes a prized asset for the two highest-ranked clubs in every pool during the upcoming clashes. The intricate ranking system, adhering to tournament rules, places pool winners at 1 to 4, second-placed clubs at 5 to 8, third-placed at 9 to 12, and fourth-placed at 13 to 16.

Challenge Cup Additions:

Acknowledging the fifth-placed clubs in each pool, the EPCR Challenge Cup welcomes Connacht Rugby, Ulster Rugby, Aviron Bayonnais, and Sale Sharks to the Round of 16. Their journey adds another layer of intrigue to the European rugby landscape.

Round of 16 Fixtures Preview:

The excitement amplifies as the Round of 16 draws promising matchups. Notable encounters include Stade Toulousain facing Racing 92, Leinster Rugby squaring off against Leicester Tigers, and Northampton Saints taking on Munster Rugby. The battles are set to unfold on April 5th, 6th, and 7th, with specific dates and kick-off times to be announced shortly.

Quarter-Finals and Beyond:

The quarter-finals are scheduled for April 12th, 13th, and 14th, with the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage enjoying home venue advantage. The semi-finals, slated for May 3rd, 4th, and 5th, promise intense clashes as the journey unfolds in Europe, and the highest-ranked clubs again secure home country advantage.

The Grand Finale in London:

The pinnacle of the 2024 Investec Champions Cup awaits at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, May 25th, with a kickoff time of 14:45. As the rugby world anticipates the climax, the road to the final promises thrilling encounters, strategic battles, and the crowning of a new champion.

INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP

Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April

R16 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16)

R16 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15)

R16 3: Northampton Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14)

R16 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13)

R16 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12)

R16 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11)

R16 7: DHL Stormers (7) v St Rochelais (10)

R16 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9)

NB The clubs ranked numbers 1 to 8 will have home venue advantage

Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8

QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7

QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage

2024 Investec Champions Cup final – Saturday 25 May; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (14.45)

Stay tuned for the precise fixture details as the Champions Cup action unfolds, delivering a spectacle that will captivate fans and leave an indelible mark on the 2024 rugby season.

