Connacht Rugby squad for 2024/25 and strongest starting team

Connacht Rugby: A Strong Contender for the 2024/25 Season

As the 2024/25 rugby season approaches, Connacht Rugby appears poised to make a significant impact in both domestic and European competitions. With a blend of seasoned internationals, emerging talent, and strategic signings, the team looks formidable on paper.

Predicted Starting XV

1. **Peter Dooley** – The experienced prop brings stability and power to the front row, crucial for solid scrummaging.

2. **Dylan Tierney-Martin** – A dynamic hooker known for his work rate around the park and accuracy in the lineout.

3. **Finlay Bealham** – The cornerstone of the scrum, his experience and versatility are invaluable.

4. **Josh Murphy** – A reliable presence in the second row, offering both physicality and lineout prowess.

5. **Niall Murray** – Another strong lineout option and a player who excels in open play.

6. **Cian Prendergast** – A rising star, known for his relentless work rate and ball-carrying ability.

7. **Shamus Hurley-Langton** – A dynamic flanker with a knack for turnovers and robust defense.

8. **Sean Jansen** – A powerful number eight, providing go-forward ball and defensive solidity.

9. **Matthew Devine** – A young scrum-half with a sharp pass and excellent game management skills.

10. **Josh Ioane** – The playmaker, bringing creativity, vision, and a reliable boot.

11. **Shayne Bolton** – An explosive winger with the ability to break tackles and finish clinically.

12. **Bundee Aki** – The talismanic centre, offering leadership, hard running, and defensive organization.

13. **Cathal Forde** – A promising talent at outside centre, known for his pace and agility.

14. **Mack Hansen** – A versatile and dangerous back, capable of turning the game on its head with individual brilliance.

15. **Santiago Cordero** – The Argentine dynamo at fullback, providing attacking flair and counter-attacking prowess.

Bench Impact Players

16. **Dave Heffernan** – An experienced hooker, providing reliable set-piece skills and impact off the bench.

17. **Denis Buckley** – A seasoned prop with plenty of experience in the scrummaging department.

18. **Jack Aungier** – A strong and mobile prop, offering depth in the front row.

19. **Oisín Dowling** – Versatile in the second row or back row, adding physicality and work rate.

20. **Paul Boyle** – A dynamic back-rower, known for his ball-carrying and tackling.

21. **Hugh Gavin** – An emerging scrum-half, bringing energy and quick service.

22. **Ben Murphy** – A utility back, capable of covering multiple positions in the backline.

23. **Byron Ralston** – A powerful and fast winger, adding finishing power and defensive solidity.

Potential Starters

Connacht’s squad depth is bolstered by several players who could make a significant impact this season. Here are some names to watch:

– **Caolin Blade**: The experienced scrum-half, always a threat with his sniping runs and quick ball distribution.

– **Piers O’Conor**: A versatile backline player, capable of covering centre and wing, offering both creativity and solid defense.

– **Joe Joyce**: A robust lock, bringing physicality and leadership in the pack.

– **Darragh Murray**: An emerging second row, known for his athleticism and lineout skill.

– **Conor Oliver**: A dynamic flanker, excellent at the breakdown and in open play.

– **David Hawkshaw**: A talented fly-half or centre, providing tactical nous and versatility.

– **Shane Jennings**: A promising back with speed and agility, capable of playing across the back three.

– **Chay Mullins**: A young back with potential, known for his pace and finishing ability.

– **Andrew Smith**: A strong and versatile backline player, offering depth and physicality.

Conclusion

Connacht Rugby looks set to be a formidable force in the 2024/25 season. With a well-balanced starting XV.

CONNACHT RUGBY SQUAD 2024-25

Props

Jack AUNGIER

Finlay BEALHAM

Denis BUCKLEY

Peter DOOLEY

Jordan DUGGAN

Sam ILLO

Temi LASISI

Hookers

Eoin DE BUITLÉAR

Dave HEFFERNAN

Adam MCBURNEY

Dylan TIERNEY-MARTIN

Locks

Oisín DOWLING

Joe JOYCE

Josh MURPHY

Darragh MURRAY

Niall MURRAY

David O’CONNOR

Back Row

Paul BOYLE

Shamus HURLEY-LANGTON

Sean JANSEN

Oisín MCCORMACK

Seán O’BRIEN

Conor OLIVER

Cian PRENDERGAST

Scrum-Half

Caolin BLADE

Matthew DEVINE

Ben MURPHY

Colm REILLY

Out-Half

Jack CARTY

JJ HANRAHAN

Josh Ioane

Centre

Bundee AKI

Cathal FORDE

Hugh GAVIN

David HAWKSHAW

Piers O’CONOR

Byron RALSTON

Back Three

Shayne BOLTON

Santiago CORDERO

Mack HANSEN

Shane JENNINGS

Chay MULLINS

John PORCH

Andrew SMITH

