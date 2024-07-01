All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview: Clare v Kilkenny

Clare v Kilkenny Showdown

The much-anticipated All-Ireland semi-final clash sees Clare and Kilkenny face off for the third consecutive year. With Kilkenny emerging victorious in the past two encounters, the stakes are high for Clare to turn the tide. Kilkenny secured their semi-final spot as Leinster champions, while Clare advanced as the beaten Munster finalists and All-Ireland quarter-final winners.

Championship Journey to Date

Clare’s Path

– **Limerick 3-15 Clare 1-18 (Munster round robin)**

– **Clare 3-26 Cork 3-24 (Munster round robin)**

– **Clare 4-21 Waterford 2-26 (Munster round robin)**

– **Clare 1-24 Tipperary 0-24 (Munster round robin)**

– **Limerick 1-26 Clare 1-20 (Munster final)**

– **Clare 2-28 Wexford 1-19 (All-Ireland quarter-final)**

With a record of four wins and two losses, Clare has shown resilience throughout the championship. Key players like A. McCarthy and M. Rodgers have been instrumental in their journey, contributing significantly to their scoring tally.

Kilkenny’s Path

– **Kilkenny 5-30 Antrim 0-13**

– **Galway 2-23 Kilkenny 0-29**

– **Carlow 1-20 Kilkenny 1-20**

– **Kilkenny 1-28 Dublin 2-23**

– **Kilkenny 1-24 Wexford 2-20**

– **Kilkenny 3-28 Dublin 1-18 (Leinster final)**

Kilkenny remains the only unbeaten team in this year’s championship, with four wins and two draws. Their impressive performance is highlighted by the contributions of top scorers like TJ Reid and J. Donnelly.

Head-to-Head History

In their previous nine championship meetings, Kilkenny has dominated with seven wins, one draw, and Clare’s lone victory dating back to the 1997 All-Ireland semi-final. This historical dominance by Kilkenny adds extra pressure on Clare to change the narrative in this crucial match.

Clare’s Recent Success Against Kilkenny

Clare has shown promising form against Kilkenny this season, winning both encounters. They triumphed 0-19 to 0-16 in the Allianz League group game in Ennis and secured a 3-16 to 1-20 victory in the final in Thurles. However, their last championship win over Kilkenny was in the 1997 All-Ireland semi-final, highlighting the significance of this upcoming clash.

Championship Meeting History

This will be the tenth championship meeting between the two teams. Kilkenny’s track record of seven wins out of nine meetings showcases their historical dominance, while Clare looks to even the score and secure a crucial victory.

Kilkenny’s Unbeaten Streak

Kilkenny stands out as the only unbeaten team in this year’s hurling championship, with four wins and two draws. This impressive record sets a high bar for Clare, who have lost once to Limerick. Both teams have shown their mettle, but Kilkenny’s consistency makes them a formidable opponent.

Recent Championship Performances

Kilkenny’s recent semi-final performances have been strong, including victories over Clare in 2022 and 2023. Clare, on the other hand, has struggled in recent semi-finals, with their last win dating back to 2013 against Limerick. This contrast in recent form adds an intriguing dimension to this year’s semi-final.

As Clare and Kilkenny prepare to face off, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter. Will Kilkenny continue their unbeaten run, or will Clare break their semi-final curse and make history? Stay tuned for an epic showdown at the All-Ireland semi-final.

