All Black Josh Ioane Linked with Move to Connacht Rugby

The rugby transfer market is buzzing with speculation, and one of the hottest topics is the potential move of All Black Josh Ioane to Connacht Rugby.

According to social media rumors, Ioane is set to compete with Jack Carty and Sean Naughton for the coveted ten jersey, with JJ Hanrahan sidelined until next March due to injury.

This move could significantly bolster Connacht’s squad, offering a dynamic and experienced playmaker to the mix. Sources suggest the deal should be confirmed in the coming days.

Josh Ioane’s Rugby Journey

Early Career and Rise with the Highlanders

Josh Ioane’s rugby journey began with Otago, where he made an immediate impact. His impressive performance in his debut season caught the attention of the Highlanders, who signed him for the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Breakthrough Season in 2019

During the 2019 Super Rugby season, Ioane emerged as a regular starter despite the presence of experienced Marty Banks. Ioane’s ability to consistently score points was a highlight of the season, finishing as one of the highest points-scorers with 114 points.

All Blacks Selection and International Debut

Ioane’s domestic form did not go unnoticed, and on 2 July 2019, he was named by head coach Steve Hansen as one of four uncapped players in New Zealand’s All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship. Although initially overlooked in the starting lineup, Ioane made his international debut for New Zealand against Tonga on 7 September 2019. He made an immediate impact, replacing Beauden Barrett at half-time and scoring 8 points in a 92–7 victory.

Continued Domestic Success

Ioane continued to perform at a high level in domestic competitions. After leaving the Highlanders, he joined the Chiefs for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season. His tenure with various teams showcases his adaptability and consistent performance on the field.

Career Statistics

| Years | Team | Apps | Points |

|———–|————–|——|——–|

| 2017–2022 | Otago | 57 | 427 |

| 2018–2021 | Highlanders | 43 | 229 |

| 2022– | Chiefs | 29 | 74 |

Potential Impact at Connacht Rugby

Competition for the Ten Jersey

If Ioane’s move to Connacht materialises , he will be vying for the starting fly-half position with seasoned player Jack Carty and emerging talent Sean Naughton. This competition is expected to elevate the overall performance of the team as players push each other for the starting role.

Filling the Void Left by JJ Hanrahan

With JJ Hanrahan likely out until next March due to injury, Ioane’s presence will be crucial. His experience and skill set will be invaluable in guiding the team through the upcoming season, providing stability and creativity in the backline.

Josh Ioane’s potential move to Connacht Rugby is a significant development for Irish Rugby, where Leinster currently have four international tens. Questions will have to be asked why Connacht had the go find a non Irish qualified player to fill the gap left by the Hanrahan injury.

