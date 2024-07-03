Ireland team named for European Athletics U18 Championships

Athletics Ireland has selected an exciting team for the European Athletics U18 Championships in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, from 18-21 July 2024.

Ireland has enjoyed medal success at previous editions of the U18 Championships, most recently with Fintan Dewhirst taking silver in the 400m hurdles back in 2022. Other medallists have included Gina Akpe Moses (100m silver, 2016), Molly Scott (100mh bronze, 2016), Rhasidat Adeleke (200m gold, 2018), Sophie O’Sullivan (800m silver, 2018), and Sarah Healy (1500m gold and 800m gold, 2018).

This year’s team has strength in depth right across a range of track and field events with 15-year-old Conor Penny (Craughwell AC) and 16-year-old Thomas Williams (Shercock AC) heading to these championships as the top ranked athletes in their respective high jump (Penny) and hammer throw (Willaims) events.

There is no shortage of talent selected for the track events with Joe Burke (Templemore) in the 200m and Conor Kelly (Derry Track) in the 400m looking exciting.

Saoirse Fitzgerald of Lucan Harriers continues to impress and will benefit from more championship experience in the 800m, while Jennifer O’Leary (Nenagh Olympic) will join Emily Bolton (Donore Harriers) in a strong Irish representation in the 1500m. Clodagh Gill (Moy Valley) has continued to impress this season and will be another looking to chase down a top 10 in the 3000m.

Noah Harris (Parnell AC) has performed superbly this season, earning him selection in the 3000m and 2000m steeplechase, while Ethan Dewhirst (Tír Chonaill) will look to channel memories of brother Fintan’s success in the 400m hurdles when he takes to the track in Banska Bystrica.

Ireland has arguably never sent a stronger walks selection to a European Championships with Séamus Clarke (Moy Valley) and Matthew Newell (Tuam AC) both ranked inside the top six in the 5k race walk. Newall’s clubmate Savanagh O’Callaghan (Tuam) will lead the way for Ireland in the women’s 5k race walk, with the 16-year-old sure to revel on the big stage as she looks to gain more top-level racing experience following her prestigious win in the US earlier this season.

There is also a strong representation in the women’s high jump with the in-form Tara O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerard’s) and Siún Quinn (Brothers Pearse) set to take their respective places with realistic hopes of top 12 finishes.

Caoimhe Gallen (Lifford Strabane) will be eying a top 10 finish in the hammer, while Ratoath’s multi-event star Enya Silkena will be another looking for a bold showing in the heptathlon and javelin (500g) competitions. European Youth Olympics bronze medallist Cian Crampton (Edenderry AC) will have sights on a top 10 finish in the discus.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com