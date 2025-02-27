Ireland Legends Cian Healy, Conor Murray & Peter O’Mahony Announce International Rugby Retirement After Six Nations

Three of Ireland’s greatest rugby players—Cian Healy, Conor Murray, and Peter O’Mahony—have confirmed they will retire from international rugby following the 2025 Six Nations Championship.

We have some news for you. 💚#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 27, 2025

Leinster prop Healy and Munster flanker O’Mahony will also retire from club rugby at the end of the season, while Munster scrum-half Murray intends to continue playing overseas.

Three Irish Rugby Icons Step Away from International Duty

The trio have been at the heart of Ireland’s rugby success for over 15 years, each earning more than 100 caps. Healy, 37, leads the way with 136 caps, making him one of the most-capped Irish players in history.

• Cian Healy made his debut against Australia in Croke Park (2009) and has since won five Six Nations Championships and four Champions Cups with Leinster.

• Peter O’Mahony, 36, earned 112 caps since his debut against Italy in 2012, and captained Ireland to a Six Nations title in 2023.

• Conor Murray, 34, has won 124 caps and been part of five Six Nations-winning teams. He will continue playing club rugby abroad after leaving Munster.

Tributes Pour in for Healy, Murray & O’Mahony

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys paid tribute to the retiring trio, saying:

“It is always a sad time when a player decides to move on, but I would like to thank Peter, Cian, and Conor for their outstanding contribution to Irish rugby over many years.”

“They are not just legends of Irish rugby, but of Irish sport as a whole. Their dedication and leadership have been key to Ireland’s success over the past 15 years.”

The Six Nations 2025 will mark their final international campaign, with a formal tribute planned to honour their incredible careers.

Irish Rugby’s Next Chapter Begins

As Ireland looks ahead to a new era, the legacy of Healy, Murray, and O’Mahony will remain a major influence on future generations of players.

