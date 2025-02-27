Felix Jones Returns to Springboks Coaching Staff After England Exit and Munster Links

Felix Jones is officially returning to the Springboks coaching team from 1 March 2025, reuniting with Rassie Erasmus after his departure from England, SA Rugby confirmed today. Jones, a key figure in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup triumphs, had long been expected to make a move after leaving his role with England late last year.

His next step had been the subject of intense speculation, with many believing he could return to Munster Rugby, where he previously played and coached. However, Munster appointed Donk MacMillan as their new head coach yesterday, clearing the way for Jones to rejoin the Springboks.

Jones Reunites with Erasmus After England Departure

Jones originally joined the Springboks ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where he played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in South Africa’s victory. His influence continued in 2023, with his tactical analysis and defensive expertise helping the Boks secure back-to-back titles.

After the World Cup, Jones moved to England Rugby under Steve Borthwick, but his stint was always viewed as a short-term arrangement. His departure from England had already been announced months ago, fueling speculation about his next move. While Munster was seen as a potential destination, Erasmus wasted no time in bringing him back into the South African setup.

What Jones Brings to the Springboks in 2025

Jones’ return is a significant boost for the Springboks as they prepare for key challenges, including the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour and the 2027 Rugby World Cup. His strengths in:

• Defensive structures

• Opposition analysis

• Game-planning and tactical adjustments

With his return to the Springboks now official, Jones will be expected to hit the ground running as South Africa looks to maintain its dominance on the world stage.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com