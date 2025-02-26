Clayton McMillan Appointed as Munster Head Coach on Three-Year Deal

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have officially confirmed the appointment of Clayton McMillan as the province’s new Head Coach on a three-year contract. The Chiefs boss will take up his role in July 2025, following the conclusion of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

McMillan, who has led the Chiefs to three Super Rugby finals in four seasons, is widely regarded as one of the top coaching minds in New Zealand rugby. His arrival signals a major statement of intent from Munster as they look to build on recent success under Graham Rowntree.

A Coach with Proven Pedigree

McMillan has amassed 20 years of coaching experience, having transitioned from playing professionally in Japan to the coaching ranks in New Zealand. After holding various roles at age-grade and club level, he took over as Head Coach and Director of Rugby at Bay of Plenty in 2015, guiding them to the Mitre 10 Cup Championship title in 2019.

His ability to nurture young talent and implement effective game plans saw him take charge of the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in their 2017 clash with the British & Irish Lions, before being named Māori All Blacks Head Coach later that year.

McMillan joined the Chiefs in 2020 as Assistant Coach before stepping into the Interim Head Coach role in 2021. His impact was immediate, earning the permanent position and guiding the team to the Super Rugby Aotearoa title in his first year.

McMillan’s Munster Connection

The 48-year-old is already familiar with Munster and Irish Rugby. During the 2022 summer tour of New Zealand, he led the Māori All Blacks to a win and a loss against Andy Farrell’s Ireland. More recently, he coached the All Blacks XV to victory over Munster at Thomond Park in November 2023.

Speaking about his new role, McMillan acknowledged the historic significance of Munster Rugby:

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to lead Munster, an iconic club steeped in history.”

“Leading the All Blacks XV against Munster last year gave me insight into the immense pride and passion of the club’s players, staff, and wider rugby community. It was an incredible atmosphere and left a lasting impression.”

“I am excited by the club’s ambition and core values. They align strongly with my own, and I look forward to joining the team in July.”

New Leadership Structure at Munster

Alongside McMillan’s appointment, Munster Rugby has restructured their high-performance department, with Ian Costello moving into the newly created role of General Manager of Munster Rugby. Costello will oversee high-performance strategy, professional team progression, player pathways, and overall integration across the club.

“The new high-performance structure will enable us to develop and maintain systems to deliver consistently excellent performance and sustained success at Munster Rugby,” Costello said.

For the remainder of the 2024/25 season, Costello will continue as Interim Head Coach before McMillan’s arrival.

Meanwhile, Mike Prendergast has been promoted to Senior Coach. The former Munster player has been pivotal in shaping the province’s attacking style since his return in 2022. Under his guidance, Munster won the URC title in 2023, and he recently led Ireland ‘A’ in their clash against England ‘A’.

Prendergast’s new role will see him take on greater responsibility in team preparation, strategy, selection, and recruitment, working closely with McMillan to build on Munster’s recent success.

IRFU & Munster Rugby Welcome McMillan

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan hailed the appointment as a significant moment for the province:

“After a thorough recruitment process, we are delighted to secure Clayton McMillan as our new Head Coach.”

“Throughout our conversations with Clayton, what really stood out was his experience and how his coaching philosophy and values align with what we want to achieve at Munster Rugby.”

“His understanding and knowledge of Munster Rugby was very impressive, and his skillset will complement our very talented coaching group.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys echoed these sentiments, praising McMillan’s leadership qualities and developmental mindset:

“In a high-calibre field of applicants, Clayton’s knowledge, energy, and vision for the future of Munster Rugby shone through.”

“He has worked in a successful franchise in New Zealand and is excited about working in Munster and developing the next generation of players.”

Exciting Times Ahead for Munster

McMillan’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Munster as they look to build on their strong foundations. With a proven leader, a clear high-performance strategy, and a coaching team that blends continuity with fresh ideas, the province appears well-positioned for long-term success.

Before his move to Limerick, McMillan remains focused on his current role with the Chiefs, stating:

“The decision to leave wasn’t easy – I love my job, the people we represent, and what we value as a club. But I take real comfort in knowing the team is in great hands moving forward.”

“Whilst I look forward to the challenge at Munster, I am solely focused on giving everything I have to the Chiefs as we build on a promising start, with the goal of being genuine contenders at the business end of the season.”

As Munster fans eagerly await his arrival, one thing is certain: Clayton McMillan is bringing a wealth of experience, tactical nous, and leadership to one of European rugby’s most storied clubs.

