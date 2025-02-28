Match Preview: Shelbourne vs Shamrock Rovers

League of Ireland Premier Division

Tolka Park, Friday, 7.45 PM

Champions Shelbourne will welcome arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers to Tolka Park on Friday night in what promises to be a highly anticipated Dublin derby. Damien Duff’s side have started their title defence in perfect fashion, registering wins over Derry City (3-1) and Waterford (1-0). Another victory here would send out a strong statement of intent.

A sell-out crowd of 5,100 is expected at the famous Drumcondra venue, and the home side has received a major boost with a fully fit squad available for selection.

For Shamrock Rovers, this fixture provides a chance to make a statement after being edged out by Shels for the title on the final day of last season. Stephen Bradley’s side endured a disappointing opening-day defeat to Bohemians but had last weekend off due to a postponement, giving them extra time to prepare.

The 𝗥𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗱 Derby in the 1920s, the 𝗧𝗼𝗹𝗸𝗮 Derby in the 1990s. No matter the name, no matter the decade. The 𝗗𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘆 Shels v Rovers is a big one. pic.twitter.com/8C5xR09QpS — Shelbourne FC 🏆 (@shelsfc) February 26, 2025

Shelbourne Team News & Preview

Shels’ strong start has been built on a solid defensive foundation and an ability to take chances when they come. New signings Mipo Odubeko, Ellis Chapman, Daniel Kelly, and Ryan O’Kane have settled in well, adding quality to Duff’s squad.

Duff knows that derby wins will be vital if Shelbourne are to retain their crown.

“Derbies were a topic we referenced in a team meeting this morning,” he said. “They’re not about bragging rights, they’re about putting points on the board. If you want to win the league, you have to win Dublin derbies.

“You also need a strong points return from Friday-to-Monday games. More often than not, if you manage that, you’ll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”

With back-to-back games in quick succession, Duff has highlighted the importance of squad depth, praising his medical and coaching staff for keeping players fit.

Shamrock Rovers Team News & Preview

Rovers’ title defence crumbled in the early months of last season, and Bradley is determined to ensure they hit their levels consistently this time around.

“We just need to be better than what we were last season,” Bradley said. “We don’t look at any individual team, we never have or never will. It’s more about what we know—if we do what we do to our best, we’ll give ourselves a better chance of being successful.

“Last season we didn’t do that domestically. The second half of the season was good, but that’s not enough at this club. It’s not enough to do it for four or five months, and we know that wasn’t acceptable.”

Bradley is boosted by the return of Jack Byrne, Trevor Clarke, and Adam Matthews, though Darragh Nugent and Danny Mandroiu remain out.

Despite Shels’ improvements, the Rovers boss isn’t expecting any major tactical surprises from the hosts.

“They’ve added some good players, but they pretty much do similar things,” he noted. “They’re good at what they do, but it’s similar to what they’ve done last season and the one before.”

Key Battle: Shelbourne’s Defence vs Rovers’ Attack

Shels had the best record in Dublin derbies last season, and their defensive structure frustrated Rovers at times. Rovers, meanwhile, will look to Johnny Kenny, Graham Burke, and Aaron Greene to provide the firepower needed to break through.

Match Prediction

Shelbourne have momentum and home advantage, but Rovers’ extra preparation time could prove crucial. Expect a tight and physical contest under the Tolka Park lights.

Prediction: Shelbourne 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

Team News

Shelbourne

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shamrock Rovers

Injured: Darragh Nugent, Danny Mandroiu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Match Details

Fixture: Shelbourne vs Shamrock Rovers

Venue: Tolka Park, Dublin

Kick-off: 7.45 PM

Referee: Neil Doyle

