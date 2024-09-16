Irish Rugby Fixtures this week – URC & AIL

Looking for the latest Irish rugby fixtures this week? Whether you’re following the BKT United Rugby Championship or the Energia All-Ireland League, we’ve got you covered. Stay updated with all the action as Munster takes on Connacht, Leinster faces Edinburgh, and Ulster hosts Glasgow Warriors.
Additionally, don’t miss the exciting matchups across Division 1A, 1B, and other divisions of the Energia AIL, with thrilling encounters from Ballynahinch to Cork Constitution. Keep reading for the full schedule of this week’s must-watch rugby fixtures in Ireland!
IRFU Fixtures This Week
BKT United Rugby Championship
Friday, Saturdat 20
Edinburgh v Leinster, Hive Stadium, 19:35
Saturday, September 21
Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, 17:30
Ulster v Glasgow Warriors, Kingspan Stadium, 19:45
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Divisions
Division 1A
All matches Saturday, September 21 at 14:30 unless stated otherwise
Ballynahinch v City of Armagh, Ballymacarn Park
Garryowen v Lansdowne, Dooradoyle
St. Mary’s College v Clontarf, Templeville Road
Terenure College v Cork Constitution, Lakelands Park
UCD v Young Munster, Belfield
Division 1B
Friday, September 20
Old Wesley v Blackrock College, Energia Park, 20:00 – Live Stream
Saturday, September 21
Highfield v Naas, Woodleigh Park
Nenagh Ormond v Dublin University, New Ormond Park
Old Belvedere v UCC, Ollie Campbell Park
Queens v Shannon, Dub Lane
Division 2A
Ballymena v Galway Corinthians, Eaton Park
Banbridge v MU Barnall, Rifle Park
Buccaneers v Instonians, Dubarry Park
Greystones v Navan, Dr. Hickey Park
Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park
Division 2B
Dungannon v Malahide, Stevenson Park
Galwegians v Skerries, Crowley Park
Malone v Clogher Valley, Gibson Park
UL Bohemian v Sligo, Annacotty
Wanderers v Rainey, Merrion Road
Division 2C
Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park
Enniscorthy v Belfast Harlequins, Alcast Park
Midleton v Monkstown, Towns Park
Omagh Academicals v Clonmel, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields
Tullamore v Ballyclare, Spollanstown