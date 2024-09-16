HomeRugbyRugby IrishIrish Rugby Fixtures this week - URC & AIL
Irish Rugby Fixtures this week – URC & AIL

Looking for the latest Irish rugby fixtures this week? Whether you’re following the BKT United Rugby Championship or the Energia All-Ireland League, we’ve got you covered. Stay updated with all the action as Munster takes on Connacht, Leinster faces Edinburgh, and Ulster hosts Glasgow Warriors.

Additionally, don’t miss the exciting matchups across Division 1A, 1B, and other divisions of the Energia AIL, with thrilling encounters from Ballynahinch to Cork Constitution. Keep reading for the full schedule of this week’s must-watch rugby fixtures in Ireland!

IRFU Fixtures This Week

BKT United Rugby Championship

Friday, Saturdat 20

Edinburgh v Leinster, Hive Stadium, 19:35

Saturday, September 21

Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, 17:30
Ulster v Glasgow Warriors, Kingspan Stadium, 19:45

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

All matches Saturday, September 21 at 14:30 unless stated otherwise

Ballynahinch v City of Armagh, Ballymacarn Park
Garryowen v Lansdowne, Dooradoyle
St. Mary’s College v Clontarf, Templeville Road
Terenure College v Cork Constitution, Lakelands Park
UCD v Young Munster, Belfield

Division 1B

Friday, September 20

Old Wesley v Blackrock College, Energia Park, 20:00 – Live Stream

Saturday, September 21

Highfield v Naas, Woodleigh Park
Nenagh Ormond v Dublin University, New Ormond Park
Old Belvedere v UCC, Ollie Campbell Park
Queens v Shannon, Dub Lane

Division 2A

Ballymena v Galway Corinthians, Eaton Park
Banbridge v MU Barnall, Rifle Park
Buccaneers v Instonians, Dubarry Park
Greystones v Navan, Dr. Hickey Park
Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park

Division 2B

Dungannon v Malahide, Stevenson Park
Galwegians v Skerries, Crowley Park
Malone v Clogher Valley, Gibson Park
UL Bohemian v Sligo, Annacotty
Wanderers v Rainey, Merrion Road

Division 2C

Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park
Enniscorthy v Belfast Harlequins, Alcast Park
Midleton v Monkstown, Towns Park
Omagh Academicals v Clonmel, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields
Tullamore v Ballyclare, Spollanstown

 

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

