Irish Rugby Fixtures this week – URC & AIL

Looking for the latest Irish rugby fixtures this week? Whether you’re following the BKT United Rugby Championship or the Energia All-Ireland League, we’ve got you covered. Stay updated with all the action as Munster takes on Connacht, Leinster faces Edinburgh, and Ulster hosts Glasgow Warriors.

Additionally, don’t miss the exciting matchups across Division 1A, 1B, and other divisions of the Energia AIL, with thrilling encounters from Ballynahinch to Cork Constitution. Keep reading for the full schedule of this week’s must-watch rugby fixtures in Ireland!

IRFU Fixtures This Week

BKT United Rugby Championship Friday, Saturdat 20 Edinburgh v Leinster, Hive Stadium, 19:35 Saturday, September 21 Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, 17:30

Edinburgh v Leinster, Hive Stadium, 18:35

Ulster v Glasgow Warriors, Kingspan Stadium, 19:45 Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Divisions Division 1A All matches Saturday, September 21 at 14:30 unless stated otherwise Ballynahinch v City of Armagh, Ballymacarn Park

Garryowen v Lansdowne, Dooradoyle

St. Mary’s College v Clontarf, Templeville Road

Terenure College v Cork Constitution, Lakelands Park

UCD v Young Munster, Belfield Division 1B Friday, September 20 Old Wesley v Blackrock College, Energia Park, 20:00 – Live Stream Saturday, September 21 Highfield v Naas, Woodleigh Park

Nenagh Ormond v Dublin University, New Ormond Park

Old Belvedere v UCC, Ollie Campbell Park

Queens v Shannon, Dub Lane Division 2A Ballymena v Galway Corinthians, Eaton Park

Banbridge v MU Barnall, Rifle Park

Buccaneers v Instonians, Dubarry Park

Greystones v Navan, Dr. Hickey Park

Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park Division 2B Dungannon v Malahide, Stevenson Park

Galwegians v Skerries, Crowley Park

Malone v Clogher Valley, Gibson Park

UL Bohemian v Sligo, Annacotty

Wanderers v Rainey, Merrion Road Division 2C Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park

Enniscorthy v Belfast Harlequins, Alcast Park

Midleton v Monkstown, Towns Park

Omagh Academicals v Clonmel, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Tullamore v Ballyclare, Spollanstown

