URC Round 2 Review: Mixed weekend for Irish Teams

URC Round 2 Review: Mixed weekend for Irish Teams

Irish teams are making their presence felt in the BKT URC after Round 2. Leinster Rugby continued their dominant form with a commanding 34-6 win over Dragons RFC, securing their second consecutive bonus point victory. Leo Cullen’s men ran in six tries, solidifying their position at the top of the table.

Munster Rugby, however, faced a surprising upset in Parma, where Zebre Rugby claimed a historic 42-33 win. The reigning champions were overpowered in the second half, marking their first defeat to an Italian side in over a decade.

Connacht Rugby delighted their home fans in Galway with a 36-30 triumph over the Hollywoodbets Sharks. A hard-fought contest saw Connacht’s resilience shine through, securing them a crucial win in the early stages of the campaign.

Ulster Rugby, on the other hand, were unable to capitalize in South Africa, falling 35-22 to the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg. Despite showing moments of brilliance, Ulster couldn’t overcome the high-flying Lions, leaving them searching for their first win of the season.

Heading into Round 3, Leinster will travel to Italy to face Benetton, while Connacht take on the Scarlets in Llanelli. Munster will aim to bounce back when they host Ospreys, and Ulster will look to regroup as they face the Vodacom Bulls away.

