The Euphrates wins Irish Cesarewitch for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore

By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
The Euphrates and Ryan Moore won the Friends of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch at The Curragh. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

The Curragh hosted the Friends of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch (Premier Handicap) of €600,000 as well as two Group 3 races on Sunday as part of a seven-race card.

The well-handicapped The Eurphrates (7/2 favourite) and Ryan Moore took the featured Irish Cesarewitch, winning by half a length from A Piece Of Heaven (22/1), with another three-quarters of a length back to Sixandahalf (7/1).

The win completed a four-timer on the day for O’Brien, Moore and the Coolmore partners having won a Group 2 race and two maidens earlier in the day.

The Irish Cambridgeshire runner-up A Piece Of Heaven ran in the Sydnicates Racing colours for Joseph O’Brien and Luke McAteer, while the third placer Sixandahalf was ridden by Robert Whearty for Gavin Cromwell.

Group 3 Weld Park Stakes

The Group 3 Weld Park Stakes over seven furlongs went to the Aidan O’Brien-trained Heavens Gate, under Ryan Moore, the third part of their day’s four-timer.

The two-year-old daughter of Churchill was a neck winner over Fiery Lucy and Gary Carroll, from the Gavin Cromwell stable, with Barnavara a further length and a quarter third in the hands of Shane Foley for Jessica Harrington.

Group 3 Renaissance Stakes

The Group 3SBK Rennaissance Stakes was won by My Mate Alfie, a previous three-time winner over six to seven furlongs on good and good to yielding ground.

Ridden by Colin Keane, the three-year-old gelded son of Dark Angel was winning at The Curragh for the second time, having won the Listed Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash last June.

